Panthers legend Luke Kuechly dishes on his relationship with Cam Newton
In 2011 and 2012, the Carolina Panthers spent their first-round picks on two players that would become staples of the franchise and potential future Hall of Famers. In 2011, the Panthers picked Cam Newton first overall. In 2012, Luke Kuechly was the selection at nine overall.
Newton would go on to win an MVP, the only one in franchise history. Kuechly would become the only franchise Defensive Player of the Year award winner. From 2012 to 2019, these two prowled the same sideline and took turns antagonizing opposing teams. Now, in 2024, Kuechly has opened up about what Newton meant and the relationship the two shared.
Luke Kuechly speaks glowingly of Cam Newton
Reporter Scott Fowler said that Cam Newton was the yin to Luke Kuechly's yang. He then asked Kuechly to discuss the relationship between the two. The former linebacker said, "I loved playing with Cam. I think all the guys that played with him would say the same thing. He was tough, he was competitive, he never threw guys under the bus, he never got mad at guys.
Kuechly said Newton's toughness was never questioned, but that he was "always having fun." The former Defensive Player of the Year also acknowledged Newton's electric smile and how it always reassured Kuechly and others that things were going to be just fine.
"I got a lot of energy from watching other guys play," Kuechly added. "Watching Cam get hit and get right back up, run through guys, just general passion and excitement for the game of football. You feel like you want to match that."
The ex-linebacker said two plays in particular stood out among the many highlights Newton had. They both came in 2015. During the regular season, Newton flipped over J.J. Watt and landed on his knee for a touchdown.
In the NFC Championship Game, Newton rolled out and leaped over center Ryan Kalil for a touchdown. Kuechly noted that Newton didn't have to play that way, but he chose to put his body on the line in runs like that.
