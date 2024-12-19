Panthers projected to find disruptive partner for Derrick Brown inside in 2025 NFL draft
They say football is won and lost in the trenches. Last offseason, the Carolina Panthers invested heavily in the trenches on offense. This year, they may have to do the same on defense. Sporting the league's worst run defense, there may need to be a complete overhaul.
That could begin in the NFL Draft, where the Panthers are trending towards a top-five pick this spring. If that's the case, one NFL analyst projects that they'll land a key interior defender to pair with Derrick Brown, the Pro Bowl DT they've missed due to injury this year.
Panthers mocked Mason Graham in latest projection
The Panthers have been unable to stop anyone on defense this year, and part of that is a lack of good interior players. However, that's not entirely at fault, as they were gashed by the New Orleans Saints before Derrick Brown went down. As a result, SN's Vinnie Iyer believes a partner in crime for Brown is in order. Mason Graham of Michigan is his pick at fifth overall.
"The Panthers need more defensive disruptors, period, and they took an early hit in 2024 when Derrick Brown went down for the season," Iyer writes. "He could use someone else to wreak havoc inside with him, and DC Ejiro Evero would love this massive 1-2 punch. [Mason] Graham is just a flat-out blower-upper of plays in the backfield.
Brown was one of the league's best run-stoppers in 2023, and he's been sorely missed in 2024. However, he can't do it all alone. The edge rushing duo of DJ Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney has been good enough since Wonnum's return that the Panthers can probably afford to skip an edge and address the interior with someone like Graham.
