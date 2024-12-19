Panthers game this week won't be broadcast in almost half of North Carolina
It's usually pretty easy to watch a Carolina Panthers game in or around North Carolina. The NFL has local broadcasts for all games, so if a team is local to you, they'll probably be shown on either FOX or CBS. That has been the case for all Panthers games this season save the Germany outing since it was sort of a nationally televised primetime game.
Unfortunately, for some reason, local fans are going to have much greater difficulty watching the Panthers take on the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. FOX, which usually has Panthers games, just put out the broadcast map for this weekend.
Panthers won't be shown in parts of NC this weekend
One X user showcased the broadcast map for Sunday's NFL on FOX slate, adding that they hope it's not accurate or that FOX changes it. If it is accurate, almost half of North Carolina will be out of luck for the broadcast.
The Charlotte and Greenville markets in North Carolina will have the broadcast as they normally do, but everywhere else is left out. Raleigh, Greensboro, and Wilmington-area Panthers fans will have to seek out alternative options or watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders.
In South Carolina, this isn't as much of an issue. The majority of the SC media map is going to have the Panthers game. Only the lower few cities will get the Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants game because they're closer to Atlanta than Charlotte.
