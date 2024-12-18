Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: NFL experts make picks for Week 16 matchup
The Carolina Panthers still have a few games left to play before they can get down to the gritty business of upgrading their roster, which has as many needs as any team in the NFL going into 2025. Next up on the schedule is a visit from the Arizona Cardinals, who come into this week with a 7-7 record but just a 7% chance of making the playoffs in the crowded NFC West.
Historically the Panthers have done well against this team, going 14-6 in 20 all-time meetings. They lost the last matchup with Arizona back in 2022 but had won the previous six meetings, including the 2016 NFC Championship game.
Let's see who the experts are taking for this week's game. Here's a review of their picks.
Panthers-Cardinals Week 16 picks
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Cardinals 27, Panthers 20
"The Cardinals will have no problems making red-hot James Conner a massive part of their game plan against an atrocious run defense. Kyler Murray also can get in on more of that fun. On the flip side, Bryce Young will have more moments in Year 2, but Jonathan Gannon's defense will be steady to shut the door."
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Cardinals 32, Panthers 23
"The Cardinals are still in the mix in the NFC West race, but they must avoid a hiccup against the Panthers. Carolina has given up 200-plus rushing yards in its past three losses. That means 20-plus carries for James Conner, who's averaged 89.3 yards per game over the past three weeks. Kyler Murray edges Bryce Young in a duel between Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 picks, showing why patience is required. "
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Cardinals 23, Panthers 21
"This is a long trip for the Cardinals, who are coming off a bounce-back victory to snap a losing streak, They played better in that victory over the Patriots. Carolina didn't play well in losing to theCowboys, but I think it plays better here as the offense gets back on track. Panthers keep it close."
Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network: Cardinals 27, Panthers 16
"After several promising performances, the Carolina Pantherstook a massive step back in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. They now face an Arizona Cardinals team that has proven capable of beating up on bad teams this season. Arizona has been a very Jekyll and Hyde unit in 2024, but the metrics tell us that they are the better team across the board."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: Cardinals 24, Panthers 21
"The Cardinals ended a three-game skid with their win over the Patriots. Kyler Murray and company will start a win streak against the Panthers, who have lost four straight."
Our Panthers-Cardinals pick
Last week we were feeling bullish about this team, but now it's tough to know what to make of them after laying such an ugly egg against the Cowboys in a game they should have won. While Bryce Young's performance has been up and down, the one thing you can rely on all season for this team is their total, laughable inability to stop the run. If the Cardinals have any sense they'll lean heavily on James Conner and their rushing attack. Over his last two games Conner has averaged almost six yards per carry, 100 yards and one touchdown against two defenses that are much better against the run than this one. A lot goes into winning or losing any one game, but that kind of dynamic is tough to overcome. Cardinals 30, Panthers 20.
