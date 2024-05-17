Where the Panthers' Offense Ranks After the Draft
After the debacle of 2023, the Carolina Panthers' offense has no where to go but up. The ineffective unit led to a narrative to be formed that the Panthers took the wrong guy with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. While that could still end up being true, there's no possible way of telling what Young's ceiling is based on the unfair hand he was dealt as a rookie.
How improved will Young and his supporting cast be in 2024? According to Alex Ballantine of Bleacher Report, they rank No. 31 among all NFL offenses following last month's draft, ranking ahead of only the New England Patriots.
"Last year couldn't have gone worse for the Carolina Panthers offensively. They threw Bryce Young onto the field with one of the worst supporting casts in the league, and he was unable to elevate them. The good news is they brought in Dave Canales as the new head coach. He did wonders for the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield at previous stops.
"He'll have an opportunity to do the same with Young, but the supporting cast is still a work in progress. The Panthers did what they could with the resources they had, but it's still not stellar on paper. Trading for Diontae Johnson and drafting Xavier Legette improved the receiving corps, and signing guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt should help fortify the protection."
I do believe there's an argument to be made that Carolina should come in higher than the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, but you're really splitting hairs there.
