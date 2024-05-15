Stew's Take: A Panthers Roast Would Likely Feature...
Over the past couple of years, I've had the pleasure of co-hosting the Bleav in Panthers podcast with Desmond Johnson and legendary Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart. If you haven't checked us out yet, what are you doing? All joking aside, come stop by and chat with us each week during our open mailbag portion of the show. It's a lot of fun.
Each week after we record, I'll put together a quick write up here on the site highlighting a topic from the show, calling it "Stew's Take.'
With the Tom Brady roast on Netflix being the hot topic of discussion lately, I just had to get Stew's thoughts on what a roast would look like with his former teammates on our most recent episode. Who would do it? Who would have the best jokes? Stew answered without hesitation.
"I think the person that would receive it well would be Cam (Newton). I think Cam, his personality...I mean, nothing really phases him. He lives within himself very well and there's something to say about that. Everything that I've been seeing with this Tom Brady roast and all the things that have been said at a roast, at a comedy special, it's meant to be offensive and it's meant to be a lot of things. But there's a lot of guys that I think would take that well. Guys like Ryan Kalil - he's a jokester in his own right. Jordan Gross...you know, just guys that are very confident. You have to be a very confident individual to go on stage and make everything about you being roasted and everything being fair game. Mike Tolbert would definitely have the best jokes."
Steve Smith Sr. was mentioned as a possibility, but Stew quickly shut that down stating, "Nah, you don't want that smoke. You might be going home crying."
