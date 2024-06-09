Five Panthers Under the Most Pressure in 2024
Every year, there are a handful of players who enter the season with a lot to prove. Some are fighting to keep their starting jobs, some just a secure a spot on the 53-man roster, or to get in position to land a future contract extension.
There are probably close to ten players on the Carolina Panthers' roster who have some level of heightened pressure attached to them, but there are five in particular that I'll have my eyes on.
1. QB Bryce Young
This one is no surprise. Anytime you're the number one overall pick, great things are expected of you. I'm not suggesting Young has to be a top 10 quarterback in 2024, but he must show signs of becoming a franchise guy. With the additions made along the offensive line and at receiver, there's not nearly as many excuses that can be made if he struggles once again.
2. RB Miles Sanders
Sanders was brought to Carolina to be the guy in the backfield. He lost his starting job to Chuba Hubbard early in the season last year and is now having to fight for reps with Jonathon Brooks and Rashaad Penny, in addition to the man who leapfrogged him. It might seem as if Sanders is becoming an afterthought in Carolina, but sometimes these types of situations bring the best out of a player.
3. LT Ikem Ekwonu
I, like many others, thought the Panthers grabbed the best player in the 2022 NFL Draft in Ekwonu. He's had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his career, but his sophomore campaign was full of disappointment. The Panthers invested north of $150 million to fix the interior of the offensive line. They're hoping Ekwonu breaks through to avoid having to invest even more money to the o-line down the road.
4. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
I understand the disappointment in Jonathan Mingo, but it's too early for me to start counting him out or to believe he's in a pressure situation. Terrace Marshall Jr. on the other hand, is. It's well past time for Marshall to contribute. If he doesn't show much progress in training camp and in the preseason, it wouldn't surprise me if he is waived.
5. CB Jaycee Horn
Horn is on this list because of his past with injuries. That's it. It's not a question of whether or not he has the ability to produce strong results at this level. It's all about the health. The Panthers picked up his fifth-year option, so his immediate job security isn't necessarily in doubt. However, proving he can stay on the field over the next two seasons will go a long way in setting him up for a big contract in 2026.
