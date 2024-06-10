The 10 Biggest Panthers Cap Hits for 2024
The Carolina Panthers have dished out a ton of money lately, leaving them with just a little over $5.6 million in cap space. Defensive lineman Derrick Brown's extension doesn't kick in until next year, so you won't see his name appear on this list of the Panthers' most expensive players.
Without further ado, let's break down Carolina's biggest cap hits in 2024.
1. OT Taylor Moton
Cap Hit: $29,747,916
Moton has been the one consistent force up front for an offensive line that's seen a lot of change over the years. He's certainly one of the top right tackles in the NFL and is someone the Panthers will have the fortune of having for at least the next two seasons.
2. C Austin Corbett
Cap Hit: $10,133,000
This feels like a make it or break it year for Corbett in Carolina. With Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt being inserted at the guard spots, Corbett is making the transition to center. If he struggles or the injury bug follows him around for a third consecutive season, the Panthers will be searching for his replacement.
3. WR Diontae Johnson
Cap Hit: $10,000,000
Diontae Johnson enters the final year of his contract and the Panthers hope that next offseason they have to fork up a decent amount of cash to keep him. Why? Well, that means the trade with Pittsburgh paid off and Johnson had a highly productive first year with Bryce Young.
4. WR Adam Thielen
Cap Hit: $9,917,000
Thielen had a tremendous first year in Carolina, racking up over 1,000 yards for the third time in his career. He has two years left on his current deal, which very well could be the final two of his career.
5. QB Bryce Young
Cap Hit: $8,626,153
The Panthers really hope they can turn the corner while Young is still under his rookie contract. That's oftentimes the best window for a team to win because it's the cheapest you'll pay your quarterback.
6. DL Shy Tuttle
Cap Hit: $8,306,666
Tuttle had a decent first year in Carolina producing 43 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a QB hit. He's not going to make many plays behind the line of scrimmage but he does a pretty good job against the run and gets his hands in passing lanes, averaging nearly four pass deflections per season.
7. S Xavier Woods
Cap Hit: $7,759,168
Woods is one of the most underrated players on the Panthers' entire roster. He brings stability, leadership, and experience in the back end to what has been a relatively young secondary. Arguably one of the better safeties in the league that no one talks about.
8. RB Miles Sanders
Cap Hit: $7,695,000
Sanders had a very disappointing 2023 season which saw him lose his starting job a little over a month in. It's not ideal to pay a backup running back almost $8 million, so I'm sure Carolina would like to see Sanders return to his old self and reclaim that RB1 role.
9. LT Ikem Ekwonu
Cap Hit: $7,518,559
Ekwonu had quite a rough go of it in 2023, but who didn't? The former NC State product has a lot to play for this fall, including that fifth-year option that the team will have to make a decision on next offseason.
10. CB Jaycee Horn
Cap Hit: $6,717,501
Horn had the fifth-year option on his contract picked up earlier this offseason and will now spend the next two seasons playing for a big payday in 2026.
