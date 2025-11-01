Carolina Panthers linked to 'hard-nosed' Duke prospect in 2026 NFL draft
Since the retirement of franchise great Ryan Kalil, the Carolina Panthers have had a revolving door going at the center position. Several starters have come and gone, but none have managed to stick.
Heading into tomorrow's game against the Green Bay Packers, the Panthers will likely be starting Austin Corbett - who's taking the place of an injured Cade Mays.
Both Mays and Corbett have had their moments over the last season and a half, but when Carolina had a chance to sign either one to a long-term contract in the offseason the front office elected not to do either one, opting for one-year deals for both, instead.
Eventually the Panthers are going to want a long-term solution at this spot, and if they don't like Mays as much as the fanbase does, the 2026 NFL draft wouldn't be a bad time to address it.
According to the Bleacher Report scouting department, Duke's Brian Parker II should be the top center prospect on their radar.
"... Carolina might have to get creative and draft someone with the intention of having them sliding inside in the pros. The Duke product is a good candidate for that and could follow in the footsteps of another former Blue Devil, Graham Barton, by switching from college tackle to NFL center."
"Parker II is a hard-nosed, athletic blocker with strong hands and excellent competitive toughness whose sawed off frame makes him an easy projection inside as a high-quality swing interior backup with starter upside," offensive line scout Brandon Thorn said."
Oregon's Iapani Laloulu and Florida's Jake Slaughter were also linked to the Panthers' potential opening at this spot.
If the draft is where the Panthers front office wants to fill this hole, they can certainly do worse than Parker - but you can't always assume that sliding a tackle inside is going to work out.
Given the option, we'd prefer to make a long-term commitment to Cade Mays - assuming this injury he suffered last week against Buffalo isn't a concern for the future. Mays is just 26 years old and Bryce Young has performed significantly better with him in the lineup compared to Corbett.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Insider reveals where Panthers stand going into the NFL trade deadline
NFL analyst details narrow path to a Panthers upset win vs. Packers
Insider confirms Panthers’ plan for big running back change vs. Packers
How Tetairoa McMillan’s ceiling could rise against the Packers’ defense