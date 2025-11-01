All Panthers

NFL analyst details Panthers' narrow path to potential upset against Packers

The Panthers are big underdogs this Sunday at Lambeau Field against the team with the best record in the NFC. Can Dave Canales's club pull off a major shocker?

Russell Baxter

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
There are 13 more games remaining on the NFL schedule for Week 9. NFL.com had a handful of their analysts break down the matchups and make some predictions.

On Sunday at Green Bay, Dave Canales’s club takes on the NFC North leaders. The Green Bay Packers own the best record in the conference and are riding a three-game winning streak. The Carolina Panthers come off a 40-9 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Analyst Ali Bhanpuri gave his thoughts on the contest, and understandably picked the host Packers to prevail. However, he did mention just how Bryce Young and company could pull off one of the season’s bigger surprises.

“Carolina’s best hope for pulling off the upset of the year,” explained Bhanpuri. “is to lean heavily on Rico Dowdle, whose 5.7 yards per carry could help to keep Jordan Love off the field and Micah Parsons off balance. Won’t be easy against the Packers’ third-ranked run defense.”

Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt (25) kicks the game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Huntington Bank Field, Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But wait, there’s more. “Carolina’s other hope,” said Bhanpuri, “rests on Green Bay continuing its nasty habit of playing down to its opponent (I realize how back-handed that sounds, but stay with me here). In the Packers’ five games against teams that currently sport a losing record, they have an average point differential of 3.8. That average increases to 12.0 in the two tilts against teams above .500 (We’re still just eight weeks into the season, so we all have to make due with the small sample sizes).”

Keep in mind that Green Bay’s lone loss this season was to the Browns at Cleveland, 13-10, in Week 3. Kevin Stefanski’s club owns a 2-6 mark.

“If the Packers play to their potential,” added Bhanpuri, “this one shouldn’t be close. But will they? Or will they be on the wrong end (yet again) of the season’s biggest stunner to date? I say the former—in pattern-breaking fashion.”

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.