NFL analyst details Panthers' narrow path to potential upset against Packers
There are 13 more games remaining on the NFL schedule for Week 9. NFL.com had a handful of their analysts break down the matchups and make some predictions.
On Sunday at Green Bay, Dave Canales’s club takes on the NFC North leaders. The Green Bay Packers own the best record in the conference and are riding a three-game winning streak. The Carolina Panthers come off a 40-9 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Analyst Ali Bhanpuri gave his thoughts on the contest, and understandably picked the host Packers to prevail. However, he did mention just how Bryce Young and company could pull off one of the season’s bigger surprises.
“Carolina’s best hope for pulling off the upset of the year,” explained Bhanpuri. “is to lean heavily on Rico Dowdle, whose 5.7 yards per carry could help to keep Jordan Love off the field and Micah Parsons off balance. Won’t be easy against the Packers’ third-ranked run defense.”
But wait, there’s more. “Carolina’s other hope,” said Bhanpuri, “rests on Green Bay continuing its nasty habit of playing down to its opponent (I realize how back-handed that sounds, but stay with me here). In the Packers’ five games against teams that currently sport a losing record, they have an average point differential of 3.8. That average increases to 12.0 in the two tilts against teams above .500 (We’re still just eight weeks into the season, so we all have to make due with the small sample sizes).”
Keep in mind that Green Bay’s lone loss this season was to the Browns at Cleveland, 13-10, in Week 3. Kevin Stefanski’s club owns a 2-6 mark.
“If the Packers play to their potential,” added Bhanpuri, “this one shouldn’t be close. But will they? Or will they be on the wrong end (yet again) of the season’s biggest stunner to date? I say the former—in pattern-breaking fashion.”
