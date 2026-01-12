Panthers have to make big free agency decision this offseason
The Carolina Panthers are figuring out what to do with their team now that the offseason is officially here, but one of their bigger decisions will revolve around the future of offensive lineman Cade Mays.
Mays has been a pleasant surprise on the offensive line this season, starting 12 games for the Panthers after making just 15 starts in his first three seasons with the team. Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport wrote about how he is one of the more intriguing free agents to watch this offseason.
"It has been a season of surprises for the Carolina Panthers, a team few people expected to be playing in the postseason. Fourth-year center Cade Mays has been one of those surprises," Davenport wrote.
"When the Panthers inked the 26-year-old to a one-year, $3.4 million extension last offseason, it was with the belief that he would back up Austin Corbett at center this year. However, Corbett went down early in the season with a knee injury, and Mays was thrust into the starting lineup.
"Mays has missed time as well with an injured ankle, but when in the starting lineup he has been solid. Per Pro Football Focus, the 6'6", 325-pounder has not allowed a sack in 726 snaps this year. Mays played so well that once Corbett returned from injury, Mays stayed in the middle of the offensive line, while Corbett moved to guard."
Mays becomes free agent for Carolina Panthers
Mays will have interest in free agency from several teams this offseason, including the Panthers, but they should look to see what they can negotiate with him.
Mays likely won't settle for the $3.4 million he got last offseason. The Panthers are going to have to pay up if they want him to stick around because he would likely get multi-year deals from other teams in need of a center.
The Panthers might get first dibs, but with Ickey Ekwonu undergoing a major knee surgery this offseason and Robert Hunt already having a mammoth contract, it might be a challenge for Carolina to get Mays the money he is looking for.
