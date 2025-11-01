Insider reveals where Carolina Panthers stand going into NFL trade deadline
Normally at this time of year, the Carolina Panthers are something like 2-6 and expected to unload whatever decent playmakers they have in order to stockpile draft picks for the future.
This year is different. With the trade deadline three days away, the Panthers sit at 4-4, with a puncher's chance at the playoffs for only the second time since the 2017 season.
Their approach is different, too. According to Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer, everything he's hearing from around the league indicates that the Panthers are in no hurry to be sellers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
Panthers trade deadline update
Kaye's update aligns with what Joe Person at the Athletic reported earlier this week - that Carolina has no plans to trade any of their foundational pieces - that being Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, Chuba Hubbard or Taylor Moton.
You can probably add Tetairoa McMillan to that group, as well after a solid first half of his rookie season.
It's a nice change from last year, when the Panthers were rumored to be shopping half their roster. However, it's worth mentioning that Carolina already got rid of the two players who were the most tradeable going into this year - they cut Jadeveon Clowney in May and traded Adam Thielen just before the season started.
If there is anybody that's going to get dangled as potential trade-bait, two names come to mind. Rico Dowdle should be leading their rushing attack - and head coach Dave Canales does finally seem to be pivoting in that directon. The Panthers could probably get a sharp return for him, though - and Dowdle is set to be a free agent in a few months, anyway.
Wide receiver Xavier Legette is another name to watch over the next couple of days. The 2024 first-round pick has been disappointing more often than not over his first season and a half. Legette has had his moments that speak to undelivered potential, though. A team that believes they can get the best out of Legette might be willing to part with a Day 3 pick for him.
That being said, we don't anticipate the Panthers to trade either one of them. The deals that they made this past offseason were the only fireworks on the trade market that we are likely to see in 2025.
