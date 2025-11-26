NFL analyst reveals grade for Panthers' ugly loss to 49ers

Week 12 of the NFL season is in the books. Per usual, John Breech of CBS Sports handed out his grades when it came to each club’s performance. The last of the 14 games played took place on Monday night, when the San Francisco 49ers hosted the improving Carolina Panthers.

Dave Canales’s team managed only 230 total yards in a listless 20-9 setback. Breech gave the Panthers a “C” for their disappointing showing. Carolina had a chance to claim the top spot in its division and simply came out flat.

“If the Panthers want any chance of winning the NFC South,” explained Breech, “their offense is going to have to play better than it did Monday night. The Panthers' defense came up with three interceptions, including two by Jaycee Horn, but the offense only got a total of three points off those turnovers. After throwing for a career-high 448 yards last week, Bryce Young had a rocky first half, throwing for just 28 yards. He also ended up throwing two picks in the game.”

The Panthers’ third-year signal-caller threw for only 169 yards, 29 of that on a scoring strike to rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Meanwhile, Carolina finished with a season-low 13 rushing attempts, and managed only 69 yards on the ground. Rico Dowdle ran only six times for 38 yards.

“With Young struggling,” added Breech, “the Panthers had a tough time converting on third down (1-of-7), and it didn't help that their rushing attack was nonexistent. Despite the loss, the Panthers are only a half-game behind the Bucs in the NFC South. With two games still coming against Tampa Bay, it's still possible for Carolina to steal the division.”

Those aforementioned meetings with Todd Bowles’ division leaders take place at Carolina in Week 16, then at Raymond James Stadium in Week 18.

