ESPN NFL analyst shares glowing praise for Carolina Panthers' offseason work

Perspective is the name of the game for the Carolina Panthers these next few weeks. They're about to enter the most-difficult portion of their 2025 schedule - one that may well result in a 1-5 run to finish the year out - and that would be nothing to be ashamed of, given the competition.
Keep in mind that at this time last year the Panthers were already out of the (realistic) playoff conversation and they could barely manage to beat even the New York Giants. Now they have a winning record and even have a chance to announce themselves in prime-time this week.
If you're looking for someone to credit, look no further than general manager Dan Morgan, who put together one of the strongest offseasons in the NFL this year.
There are a couple minor inconsistencies here, but the overall point still stands: the Panthers dramatically upgraded their roster this year.
At the top of the list, the team's first two draft picks: edge rusher Nic Scourton and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan - have both proven they have blue chip potential. Scourton looks like a regular 10-sacks-a-season threat, while McMillan is already a thousand-yard receiver type of producer.
Multiple other draft picks have also shown strong upside, including Mitchell Evans, Jimmy Horn and Princely Umanmielen.
The Panthers also found a diamond in the rough in free agency with running back Rico Dowdle, who may be the centerpiece of their offense for years to come. (If they know enough to re-sign him, anyway).
Landing even two long-term starters in one draft class is considered a win for most front offices, so Morgan's team is well ahead of even the best results that you can hope for.
If the Panthers can follow this up with another quality offseason in 2026 they're likely going back to the playoffs sooner rather than later.
