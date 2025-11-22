Carolina Panthers predicted to pick Ohio State star in 2026 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers are about to get a harsh lesson in how important inside linebacker depth can be at this level. On Monday night they'll be visiting the San Francisco 49ers, where Kyle Shanahan has a reputation for putting linebackers through the blender.
With both starters Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace looking like they will not be in the lineup, the Panthers will be forced to play multiple backups at this spot, making them particularly vulnerable to Shanahan's schemes.
Regardless of what happens this week, it's clear that Carolina needs to add some firepower to this position group in the offseason.
In a new seven-round mock draft for the Panthers from Pro Football Network, the team decides to take Ohio State's Sonny Styles at No. 17 overall.
PFN mocks Sonny Styles to Panthers
"With his background as a safety, Styles routinely demonstrates top-tier instincts in coverage. He possesses high-end athleticism to execute man responsibilities when tasked. He also shows good feel in zone to reach proper depth and pass off routes... Styles will immediately raise the floor and ceiling of the Panthers’ linebacker group, giving the team a potential difference maker on that second level."
The Panthers may have more pressing needs to address in Round 1, especially along the edge, where Nic Scourton appears to be a hit but the jury is still out on Princely Umanmielen.
Carolina also needs to find another starting safety to pair with Tre'von Moehrig, and find more weapons for Bryce Young, both at wide receiver and tight end.
However, finding a new centerpiece linebacker should definitely be on the menu - and it would probably be a mistake to wait until Day 3 to address this particular spot. Styles has all the skills that they're missing here and would be an immediate impact player Week 1.
Sonny Styles highlights
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
How Panthers QB Bryce Young reacted to Cam Newton’s vote of confidence
What Christian McCaffrey said about his mutual respect with Jaycee Horn
NFL insider: Panthers deserve credit for rebuild, but how rebuilt are they?
Mina Kimes on the one thing she knows about the Carolina Panthers