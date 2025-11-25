Carolina Panthers studs & duds from humiliating loss to San Francisco 49ers

The Carolina Panthers had a chance to break into the contenders conversation tonight. Intead, we got a reminder that this team still has a ways to go before they're ready to beat real playoff heavyweights. The Panthers lost 20-9 against the San Francisco 49ers, dropping to 6-6 on the season.

Here are your studs and duds for Carolina this week.

Studs: CB Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson

Whatever else happened on the field, you can't blame Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson for not doing their part. In the first half Horn and Jackson both picked off Brock Purdy. In Horn's case he came down with two interceptions, setting the Panthers up for an upset that they couldn't quite pull off. Unfortunately, Horn left the game early with a concussion.

Dud: QB Bryce Young

After his record-setting 448-yard performance last week, you'd hope that Bryce Young would at least step up and play a strong game agains the 49ers. That didn't happen, though- with Young throwing two interceptions, ending with a line of 18/29 for 169 yards, one TD and a 60.8 passer rating.

Stud: RB Rico Dowdle

Carolina's breakout star at running back didn't do much, but he was efficient when called upon. Dowdle got six carries, totaling 38 yards (6.3 yards per carry) against the 49ers.

Stud: Panthers run defense

The Panthers had their issues defensively, but they were able to slow down San Francisco's rushing attack. Carolina held Christian McCaffrey to just 89 yards on 24 carries (3.7 yards per attempt) and one rushing touchdown.

Stud: WR Tetairoa McMillan

After getting a total team effort at wide receiver last week, the Panthers regressed to their usual one-pony show in their passing game against the Niners. Rookie Tetairoa McMillan did his part, posting two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Dud: Other Panthers WRs

Unfortunately, the rest of Carolina's receiver corps did not come to play. Last week, McMillan, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker combined for the best game Carolina's receiver corps has had in 20 years. However, they were unable to keep it going this week, with Legette, Coker and the rest of the Panthers wide receivers combining for just 100 receiving yards total.

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

