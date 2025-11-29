Only one NFL team has worse odds than the Panthers do vs. Rams this week

With the exception of their rematch with the New Orleans Saints, there are no more winnable games on paper for the Carolina Panthers this season.

Tomorrow they'll face their toughest game yet as they host Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, who have won six straight games and are at the very top of most NFL power rankings.

Even though they're playing at home, the Panthers are 10.5 point underdogs this week, according to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

That's actually not the biggest gulf between two teams this week, but it is for any team that will have their starting quarterback in the lineup.

The Minnesota Vikings have them one better, as they are 11.5 point underdogs for their road game against the Seattle Seahawks - where JJ McCarthy is not expected to play due to a concussion.

It's a sad statement on these Panthers and their young quarterback, but at a certain point you are what your numbers say you are, and Bryce Young has passed that juncture. If we're going by yards per attempt, that makes him the worst starter in league history with 1,000 or more attempts.

Anything can happen in one particular NFL game, but it would come as a shock if Carolina can even keep the score close against the Rams.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

