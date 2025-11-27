NFL delivers big blow to Panthers lineup going into Rams matchup

Things are not about to get any easier for the Carolina Panthers. Coming off their disappointing Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they're about to face the toughest team in the NFL right now.

That would be the Los Angeles Rams, who are playing lights out on both sides of the ball. Matt Stafford should be the frontrunner to win MVP, while the Rams defense has allowed the fewest points per game in the league.

The Panthers have an extremely slim chance at an upset in any case, but a decision by the league office is going to make things even tougher this week. Starting safety Tre'Von Moehrig has lost his appeal for the one-game suspension the NFL gave him for punching 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the old egg basket.

The NFL is suspending Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig one game without pay for his low blow on 49ers WR Jauan Jennings on Monday night.



pic.twitter.com/TUUeX7RFk4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2025

Jennings was probably asking for it, but you can't do that in today's NFL.

It's a significant loss for Carolina's secondary, which has gotten a very disappointing season from Jaycee Horn fresh off his lucrative four-year extension.

None of their DBs have stood out consistently in a good way, but Moehrig has arguably been the best player for that unit. With him knocked out of the lineup, the Panthers will likely start Nick Scott and Lathan Ransom at safety against the Rams.

It doesn't take a prophet to see Stafford honing in on those two and continuing the remarkable streak he's had going since Week 3 - throwing a total of 25 touchdown passes to go with zero interceptions.

Even if the Panthers cook up something special on defense and hold Stafford to a mediocre game, odds are they won't be able to muster enough points from their own offense, as Bryce Young has fallen short of 200 passing yards in nine out of 11 starts this year.

