Panthers draft pick revealed after NFL playoff elimination vs. Rams
In this story:
The Carolina Panthers season has come to an end after losing to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 34-31 inside Bank of America Stadium.
The Panthers made their first playoff appearance in eight years and proved why they are a team on the rise. They will now continue to try building momentum into the offseason. It all starts with the NFL draft, where the team will pick No. 19 overall in the first round.
As the team with the worst record amongst playoff performers, the Panthers will be the first postseason participants eligible to choose in the first round. This does not include the Rams who have the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick. As a result of a trade made in the first round of last year's draft, the Rams will get the Falcons' pick, which is slated for number 13 overall.
Panthers to pick No. 19 in NFL Draft
There are a number of positions the Panthers could look at for their first pick. Offensive line help is always needed, but there is also a need on defense, especially at the linebacker position.
The Panthers could also look at adding another weapon for Bryce Young in the offense, which is why A to Z Sports suggested the team should select Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
"If Carolina plans to build around Bryce Young, they can help him out by adding the most athletic tight end in the class. Sadiq has serious juice with the ball in his hands and can be a massive threat in the Panthers’ offense. Imagine the size and athleticism they’d have with Sadiq and Tetairoa McMillan," A to Z Sports wrote.
The Panthers could also look at this as an opportunity to trade back in the draft and acquire more picks, or trade up if they feel there is a prospect they really want and can't wait for.
The team's free agency hall will have a large say in dictating what the Panthers do in the draft, but there is a lot of optimism in Carolina after the postseason appearance, and things should be on the rise with a strong rookie class in 2026.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -Empty heading
Bryce Young just played his best half of football yet
Carolina Panthers should celebrate in spite of the loss
Studs and duds from heartbreaking Panthers’ loss in playoffs
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.Follow JeremyBrener