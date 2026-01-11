Panthers draft pick revealed after NFL playoff elimination vs. Rams

The Carolina Panthers season has come to an end after losing to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 34-31 inside Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers made their first playoff appearance in eight years and proved why they are a team on the rise. They will now continue to try building momentum into the offseason. It all starts with the NFL draft, where the team will pick No. 19 overall in the first round.

As the team with the worst record amongst playoff performers, the Panthers will be the first postseason participants eligible to choose in the first round. This does not include the Rams who have the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick. As a result of a trade made in the first round of last year's draft, the Rams will get the Falcons' pick, which is slated for number 13 overall.

Panthers to pick No. 19 in NFL Draft

There are a number of positions the Panthers could look at for their first pick. Offensive line help is always needed, but there is also a need on defense, especially at the linebacker position.

The Panthers could also look at adding another weapon for Bryce Young in the offense, which is why A to Z Sports suggested the team should select Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

"If Carolina plans to build around Bryce Young, they can help him out by adding the most athletic tight end in the class. Sadiq has serious juice with the ball in his hands and can be a massive threat in the Panthers’ offense. Imagine the size and athleticism they’d have with Sadiq and Tetairoa McMillan," A to Z Sports wrote.

The Panthers could also look at this as an opportunity to trade back in the draft and acquire more picks, or trade up if they feel there is a prospect they really want and can't wait for.

The team's free agency hall will have a large say in dictating what the Panthers do in the draft, but there is a lot of optimism in Carolina after the postseason appearance, and things should be on the rise with a strong rookie class in 2026.

