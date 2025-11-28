Ranking 25 Panthers free agents by how important it is to bring them back

The Carolina Panthers have 25 pending free agents. They can't and won't re-sign all of them. Some will walk, if only because they're just fringe players who can easily be replaced by someone else. Here's who those are, as well as the key players who need to come back.

Inconsequential losses in free agency

Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) receives a pass to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

If any of these players walk in free agency, the Panthers will not suffer all that much. Many of them will be back, but they could easily be replaced if not:

DJ Wonnum

Hunter Renfrow

Yosh Nijman

David Moore

Trevis Gipson

Robert Rochell

Krys Barnes

Akayleb Evans

Damarri Mathis

LaBryan Ray

James Mitchell

Demani Richardson

Bigger pieces

13. Brycen Tremayne

Brycen Tremayne is pretty replaceable, but he's a solid depth receiver who does play pretty well on special teams. He's not terribly important, but the Panthers like him.

12. Thomas Incoom

The same logic applies here to Thomas Incoom. He provides very little to the defense, but he's involved in a ton of special teams tackles.

11. Jake Curhan

Jake Curhan has showed his value by being versatile as a backup. The Panthers have been demolished by injuries up front this season, and Curhan's helped them stay a stout unit.

10. Nick Scott

Nick Scott isn't all that good, but the Panthers seem to like him, and he's more valuable than Demani Richardson. He's a different type of safety than Lathan Ransom and Tre'von Moehrig, which helps.

9. JJ Jansen

Would the Panthers be fine with a different long-snapper? Sure, but how can they let the longest-tenured player walk in free agency? If he retires, that's one thing.

8. Claudin Cherilus

Claudin Cherilus has stepped up and played as well as one could expect with injuries to the linebackers, and he's a solid special teamer, too. He should be back.

7. Austin Corbett

Austin Corbett is a piece of this solid offensive line. He's better at guard than center for the Panthers, but that versatility is crucial, and he's inexpensive.

6. Christian Rozeboom

Surprisingly, Christian Rozeboom has become somewhat important to the Panthers. He had a really bad start, but in his new role, he's been so much better.

5. Sam Martin

Sam Martin, the punter, has been very important for the Panthers. He's been one of the best punters in the league, sometimes operating as a really good weapon in the field-position game.

4. Brady Christensen

Given Brady Christensen's recent injury, it wouldn't be a surprise if he walked, but he's such a good and versatile backup offensive lineman, so the Panthers should probably bring him back on a one-year, voidable contract.

3. Jalen Coker

Jalen Coker hasn't really expounded on his 2024 breakout, but the passing game has been awful. He's a really good player, and it'd be a shame if another team got to take advantage of him.

2. Rico Dowdle

The only reason Rico Dowdle, a.k.a. the Panthers' entire offense, isn't number one is because he's not likely to be re-signed. The Panthers haven't reached out, and they invested a lot in Chuba Hubbard. That shouldn't matter, but it will.

1. Cade Mays

If for no other reason, Cade Mays is a must-sign player because he prevents the Panthers from putting Austin Corbett at center. Mays is much better, but regardless, he is also incredibly versatile.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers studs & duds from their humiliating MNF loss to the 49ers

Takeaways from Carolina Panthers’ sloppy loss to San Francisco

ESPN analyst shares glowing praise for Carolina Panthers offseason