Awe-inspiring numbers behind Bryce Young's epic playoff debut

Six wild card games are in the books when it comes to the 2025 NFL postseason. That means it’s on to the divisional playoffs for the remaining eight teams that are looking to reach Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara.

NFL Reporter Henry McKenna of FOX Sports made some observations when it came to the first round of these playoffs. The Carolina Panthers lost a 34-31 heartbreaker to the Rams on Saturday afternoon at Charlotte. However, McKenna points out that Dave Canales’s starting quarterback Bryce Young “was the biggest winner—among the losers.”

“Of all the teams that lost this weekend,” explained McKenna, “the Panthers were the biggest underdog. No one gave them a chance. Young was the least-respected QB in the playoffs. And yet, there were long stretches where Young was the best quarterback in a game that featured an MVP front-runner. Matthew Stafford couldn’t handle the Panthers’ pressure at any point Saturday (2-of-9 for 30 yards and an interception), and that opened the door for Young.”

The third-year quarterback was far from perfect on Saturday, but…

“The Panthers QB threw a bone-headed interception in the first quarter, said McKenna, “but perhaps that was him getting his jitters out. Because as the game wore on, he got better and better, eventually hitting a level of precision that made for some of his best throws of the season. Young was playing for broke. Nothing to lose. And the aggressive attitude suited him.”

“Just look at where Young placed the football on his touchdown to Jalen Coker,” said McKenna. “Just a beauty. The touchdown put the Panthers ahead with roughly two and a half minutes left…Young threw a higher tight-window percentage (27.5 percent) than Matthew Stafford (21.4 percent). Young might have completed just 21-of-40 on the game, but he had 288 total yards and two touchdowns (one rushing and one passing) with the interception…”

There’s obviously a lot to like about the way Young finished the season, even though the team was denied its first playoff win since 2015. “This is the same guy who the Panthers benched in the middle of last year,” added McKenna. “Young won’t give up. Young won’t go away.”

