Carolina Panthers look to be perilously thin at 3 positions against LA Rams

Bad luck follows these Carolina Panthers around like the plague. Case in point: Jaycee Horn has had a tough 2025 season, but he just delivered his best performance of the year against the 49ers. However, he also found himself on the sideline by the end of the game due to a concussion.

Most likely Horn is not going to be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, as he has not practiced yet this week. That sets up a brutal dynamic for Carolina's defense on the outside as they attempt to deal with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

The Panthers are also likely going to be short-handed at linebacker again, as well as their interior offensive line. Here's the latest injury report for Week 13.

Panthers Week 13 injury report

- CB Jaycee Horn: DNP - Concussion

- C Cade Mays: DNP - Ankle

- G Chandler Zavala: DNP - Calf

- LB Christian Rozeboom: DNP - Hip/hamstring

- LB Claudin Cherelus: DNP - Concussion

- LB Trevin Wallace: Full - Shouler

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) reacts in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Of these, only Wallace is expected to be available for this week's game, according to head coach Dave Canales. Obviously the Panthers will need a strong outing from him, as well as whoever they choose to start at the other off-ball linebacker spot. Last week they elevated Krys Barnes from the practice squad for that spot.

The real question is how they will adjust to not having their star cornerback on the field against two superstar receivers. Mike Jackson can do good work when he isn't asked to do too much, but covering either Nacua or Adams is over his pay-grade.

There won't be much help behind the cornerbacks, either. The NFL has upheld the one-game suspension for Carolina's top safety, Tre'Von Moehrig. That makes their secondary incredibly thin going into this week.

The only real hope for an upset is to feed Rico Dowdle as early and much as possible and hope he has a 250-yard, two-touchdown type of game in him.

