Rich Eisen says Carolina Panthers primed to turn things around in 2025
Longtime NFL Network host Rich Eisen has made a habit of putting together Top 5 lists for his own show, and segments like these always spark great conversation.
Now that the 2025 NFL draft is in the rear view mirror, and free agency is slowing to a crawl, he opted to take a look at teams that could be ready to enjoy a "big turnaround" this upcoming season. When it was all said and done, the list of five actually turned into six clubs—the Cleveland Browns were a late write-in addition.
In any case, he eventually named Pete Carroll’s Las Vegas Raiders as his No. 1 selection. Right smack in the middle of the list? Dave Canales's Carolina Panthers.
Eisen puts stock on how the Panthers finished in 2024, winning four of their final nine games after a 1-7 start. The play of quarterback Bryce Young after a rough season and a half is certainly a factor as well.
As for the rest of the list, he listed the Chicago Bears at No. 5, and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the fourth spot. Eisen has the New England Patriots at No. 2, joining the aforementioned Raiders (1) and Panthers (3). Every one of the teams that Eisen mentioned, including the Browns, lost at least 12 games in 2024.
Big turnarounds aren’t that rare in today’s National Football League. This past season alone, the Los Angeles Chargers bounced back from a 5-12 campaign and last-place finish in 2023 to post an 11-6 mark on their way to the playoffs. Even better were the Washington Commanders, who went from 4-13 and the basement of the NFC East in '23 to 12-5, a wild card berth, and eventually a clash with the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
