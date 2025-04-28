Carolina Panthers had offers from at least 2 teams to trade down in first round
Snagging a pass rusher or two was certainly in the cards for the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL draft, but GM Dan Morgan didn’t feel pressured to go that route with his first-round selection.
Just before the Panthers turned the card in to take Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, there were reports of trade talks being had where Carolina considered moving out of the eighth overall pick. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, two of those teams were from the NFC West and had their eyes on making a big splash.
"Carolina wound up resisting trade overtures from teams such as the Niners and Rams, not wanting to get cute and risk losing him. And after getting him, and Scourton, they added Ole Miss pass rusher Princely Umanmielen, who’s seen as having a lot of untapped potential."
The Rams reportedly had interest in McMillan, but could’ve gone in another direction had they traded up. Meanwhile, San Francisco likely had their eyes on a defensive player the entire time.
Trading back and picking up extra draft capital would’ve made a lot of sense for the Panthers, but they need immediate impact players, and trading down could’ve put them out of reach for that caliber of player. Morgan knew that there was some serious depth at edge rusher in this draft class, so he felt comfortable waiting until day two to address that need and instead assured themselves of getting Bryce Young another weapon in McMillan.
