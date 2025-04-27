Panthers may have landed NFL draft's biggest steal no one is talking about
The Carolina Panthers had a terrific NFL draft all around, filling a bunch of holes and simply landing talented players throughout all six rounds in which the Panthers had picks.
But perhaps Carolina's last draft selection may have been its best: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
The Panthers landed Horn with the 208th overall selection, which wasn't a complete shock given how deep the receiver position was in this class.
Regardless, it's hard to ignore how much of a steal Carolina landed by nabbing Horn, who lived in the shadow of Travis Hunter at Colorado.
The 5-foot-9 burner caught 37 passes for 441 yards and a touchdown in 2024, so his production doesn't exactly jump off the page. Across four seasons total with the Buffaloes, Horn amassed 162 receptions for 1,967 yards and 11 scores.
So, what makes Horn so great? Well, he has terrific speed and should comprise a fantastic vertical threat for Bryce Young, who is definitely in need of one.
Consider this: Young's top youthful weapons—Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and newly-minted Tetairoa McMillan—are all huge receivers. While Coker does play in the slot a whole lot, he stands 6-foot-3. He is more of a possession receiver than a downfield target.
Horn is certainly different in that regard. He could play in the slot and provide Young with a speedy weapon on short and intermediate routes, but he should also be able to beat cornerbacks and safeties on deep runs, as well.
The Panthers are suddenly loaded with talented young playmakers, which should set Young up for considerable success in 2025 and moving forward.
Remember: last year, Coker proved to be a massive steal as an undrafted free agent. Perhaps Horn could fulfill a similar nichee as a sixth-round pick next season.
