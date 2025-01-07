Insider Drops New Details About Patriots, Mike Vrabel
Following the New England Patriots' decision to fire first-year head coach Jerod Mayo following their Week 18 season fianle, the expectation has been that Mike Vrabel will end up becoming the new head coach.
Vrabel has been connected to the Patriots over the last few weeks in particular. All reports have connected to him having interest in New England and the team having interest in him.
The match between the two parties seems like it would be a perfect fit.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has revealed some new details about the potential pairing. He believes that it's possible, but it's far from a guarantee at this point in time.
“Look, I think that is logical to think, but I think that there’s a lot that still has to unfold before that were to happen,” Schefter said. “That’s not to say it’s not going to happen, but again, they have to meet. There are other teams interested in Mike. I don’t know if all the sudden the Jets or Bears or Saints are going to come stronger for him and present something that’s going to convince him to go. You just don’t know how that’s going to work out.”
Schefter also provided more reasons why the two sides may not come together on a deal.
“How do you think he may feel about the way that the Jerod Mayo situation went?” Schefter offered. “There’s a lot of things. Plus the Patriots, they’ve never embarked on a real head coaching search. And they’re going to listen to other people. They have to listen to other people. How do we know they’re not going to meet somebody that spikes their fancy?”
Finally, Schefter made it clear that he does think that Vrabel is a leading candidate for the Patriots. He just has some reservations about people viewing it as a done deal.
“My point is Mike Vrabel is absolutely a leading candidate for the New England Patriots head coaching job and I think the choice in the end that a lot of people would expect to unfold,” Schefter said. “But I think there’s a lot that has to happen before you get to that spot where he does, in fact, become the head coach, if that does happen.”
It's always a good rule of thumb to view situations with caution. Vrabel is definitely the favorite to land the job, but there are a lot of things to work out before that point arrives.
Robert Kraft and company cannot afford to miss with this head coaching pick. After the Mayo disaster, they have to get it right.
Expect to see Vrabel and New England meet at some point in the near future. He does seem like a perfect fit and the two sides are almost certain to talk about the job.
Don't be surprised if Vrabel does end up landing the Patriots' coaching gig, but at this point in time there is nothing even close to being done or even started.
