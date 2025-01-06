Patriots May Have Huge Opportunity for Blockbuster WR Trade
The New England Patriots badly need better wide receiver talent on the roster for the 2025 NFL season. Many have expected them to be the front-runner to sign Tee Higgins in free agency, but that seems to be a less likely option by the day.
Travis Hunter is the next name that comes up as a potential target, but after dropping from the No. 1 pick to No. 4, the Patriots should not expect to have a chance to snag Hunter.
After those two names, there are quite a few free agents available who could be interesting targets. Unfortunately, none of them appear to have long-term superstar potential.
New England could consider turning to the trade market.
A new name might very well have come up as a potential target. However, it would require a blockbuster trade within the AFC East division.
Miami Dolphins superstar wideout Tyreek Hill did not hold back from sharing his frustration with the team following their Week 18 loss. In fact, he made it very clear that he wanted to leave the Dolphins.
“I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there," Hill said.
Could the Patriots try to take advantage of Miami's bad situation with Hill? He would be an elite star to bring in for New England to utilize.
Coming up with a trade between division rivals is never an easy task. It's possible that the Dolphins would have zero interest in trading him to a team that they play twice each season.
During the 2024 NFL campaign, Hill ended up playing in 17 games. He had a bit of a down year, catching just 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Those are elite numbers, but not by Hill's standards.
At 30 years old, Hill could be a top-tier target for at least the next three or four years. He would be able to help a new coach develop and could put the New England offense back on the map.
Hill won't be cheap to acquire, but he also shouldn't break the bank. If the Patriots want him, they could absolutely offer a trade package that would make Miami at least consider it.
All of that being said, it's unlikely that New England will end up pulling off a trade for Hill. But, he is a name to add onto the list of potential targets for the Patriots.
