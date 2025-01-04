Former Patriots Star Reveals Where Aaron Rodgers Could Land
Former New England Patriots star defensive back Devin McCourty has become very vocal about the NFL when it comes to broadcasts, appearances on talk shows, and podcasts.
Throughout his 205-game career in New England, McCourty totaled 971 tackles, three sacks, 12 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 35 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, and 110 defended passes.
McCourty has spoken out about a lot of Patriots related things, but he also discusses the league as a whole.
One of the biggest storylines heading into the upcoming NFL offseason will be the future of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, McCourty has spoken out about where he thinks Rodgers could end up landing if he does part ways with the Jets.
"I think there’s some teams where I don’t think it’s going to play out for them at the top of the draft to go get one of these quarterbacks. They might want to have a quarterback, like Tennessee possibly. Maybe he wants to go down, spend a year in Nashville, enjoy it, go play there," McCourty said.
Rodgers has been connected quite heavily to the Tennessee Titans over the last month. Of course, there is still a strong chance that New York could bring him back for one more run.
If he does end up parting ways with the Jets, Tennessee would be one option. There have been some rumblings that the Cleveland Browns could be another team to watch.
Obviously, none of this would impact New England very much outside of Rodgers leaving the AFC East. His presence always brings danger of a vintage Rodgers game.
At 41 years old, Rodgers still has some good football left in him. The question is, where will he play or will he simply decide to ride off into the sunset while he's still playing well.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Rodgers when the regular season endds. The former Patriots' star has made his thoughts clear about where the future Hall of Fame quarterback could land and it will be interesting to see if he ends up being right.
