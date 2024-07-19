Colin Cowherd Proposes Wild Theory on Belichick's Post-Patriots Future
Since parting ways from the New England Patriots this offseason, many teams around the NFL have come to mind as potential suitors for Bill Belichick during his next coaching endeavor.
While Belichick is prepared to take on an analyst role and join aboard "Inside the NFL" later this year that'll be his primary focus, the expectation is for the former Patriots head coach to hit the sidelines once again after the upcoming season has come and gone. We're still a ways away from seeing what's next for him in the league, but a few talking heads have already begun to throw some wild projections out.
The latest comes from Colin Cowherd, who laid out a few teams that could utilize the services of Belichick in a head coaching search for 2025, where he labeled the division-rival Buffalo Bills as a great fit for the eight-time Super Bowl champion.
Cowherd dropped his rationale for the fit, as he sees some potential heat on current Bills coach Sean McDermott if things end up going awry for yet another season in Buffalo:
"The Buffalo one is really intriguing to me... I feel like there's an underlying heat on Sean McDermott. I don't care what his contract status is... He can also come back and rub it in the Patriots' face, and we know Belichick can hold grudges. You don't think he wants to face the Patriots twice a year and rub it in Robert Kraft's face? You're out of your mind."- Colin Cowherd, The Herd
Along with the Bills, Cowherd also dropped the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are other fits that could bring Belichick in, though those teams have continued to be frequently mentioned in the discussion. As for Buffalo, it's an idea that comes a bit out of left field, but it could make a bit of sense when digging deeper.
The significant pull that the Bills would have in any talks surrounding Belichick would be their quarterback situation, as Josh Allen doesn't look to be going anywhere anytime soon. Allen is an instant difference-maker on this offense that Belichick would surely love to have at his disposal.
When also considering Buffalo is on the East Coach where Belichick still resides, as well as being in the same division of the team he spent over 20 years coaching, it could be the perfect storm for Belichick to make the surprising move up north-- as much as Patriots fans may not want to hear it.
Of course, the move is still contingent on what transpires with McDermott and the Bills in 2024, but if things turn upside-down, the Belichick chatter could heat up extremely quickly.
