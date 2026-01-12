Patriots Cut Two Reserves, Could Mean Depth Returning From IR

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As the New England Patriots continue to bask in the glow of their 16-3 Wild Card Round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the New England Patriots have made an adjustment to their active roster.

The Pats officially announced the release of running back D'Ernest Johnson from the 53-man roster. The 29-year-old had been serving as New England’s third option at the position, behind rookie TreVeyon Henderson and veteran Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart.

Johnson was elevated by the Patriots to the active roster for three straight games in the regular season and then signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Dec. 13, 2025. He played in seven regular season games overall for New England and finished with 14 rushing attempts for 25 yards and five kickoff returns for 128 yards.

In his seventh NFL season, Johnson has spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2019-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023-24), Baltimore Ravens (2025) and the Arizona Cardinals (2025). The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland out of South Florida in 2019 and played with the Browns through the 2022 season. He signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and then with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025.

Johnson spent time on the Ravens and Cardinals practice squads earlier this season. He was released by Arizona from the practice squad in late October 2025, after being elevated for one game with the Cardinals and then signed with New England on Oct. 29.

With Johnson’s departure, the Patriots now have only two dedicated running backs on their roster heading into their upcoming Divisional Round playoff matchup. Therefore, speculation has begun that the veteran’s release may be a precursor to fellow running back Terrell Jennings being activated from injured reserve — a designation he was given on Dec. 13.

Could Terrell Jennings or Alex Austin be Returning from IR?

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jennings, a scout-teamer in 2024, signed to New England’s active roster last December. The 6-foot-0, 217-pound running back originally joined the Pats as a rookie free agent last May out of Florida A&M. Jennings played in three games for the Patriots last season and finished with 13 carries for 33 yards. He routinely aligned with the Pats' second-team offense during training camp. During the preseason, he carried the ball six times for 19 yards and one touchdown.

Despite being part of the Pats’ final roster cuts in late August, Jennings re-signed to the practice squad shortly after his release. On Oct. 29, Jennings was signed to the 53-man active roster. In Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Jennings scored his first NFL touchdown on a three-yard rush in the second quarter. He finished the game rushing for 35 yards on 11 carries and one reception for nine yards in the 24–23 win.

Despite being eligible for removal from injured reserve, Pats’ cornerback Alex Austin is also a possibility for activation. He had been downgraded to “out” for the team’s matchup against the Chargers. The 24-year-old was originally placed on IR on Nov. 25. Prior to his injury, he had started two games, while logging13 total tackles and one pass breakup.

Austin — who is still eligible to return for the divisional round, with the Patriots advancing past the Chargers — had previously been spotted at practice working out with a black cast on his left wrist/hand. A Patriots On SI source confirmed earlier this week that Austin “underwent a minor surgical procedure after tests revealed an injury sustained playing on special teams in the Nov. 23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals … and, that a return this postseason is not out of the question."

Patriots Release Sebastian Gutierrez from Practice Squad

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kendall Blanton (80) and offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (60) block against the Cleveland Browns during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In addition to Johnson’s release, New England also released offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.

Gutierrez spent a brief time on the New England practice squad in 2022. The 6-foot-5, 308-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos out of Minot State on May 13, 2022. He has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts either in training camp or on the practice squad.

The 27-year-old was elevated from the practice squad and played in one game for the Raiders in 2022 and one game for the 49ers in 2024. Gutierrez went to training camp this past summer with San Francisco and Cleveland.

