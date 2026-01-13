Two Former Patriots QBs Drafted In UFL

The United Football League is prepping for the 2026 season, and the first stage of their upcoming draft process was completed. Each of the eight teams competing in the professional spring league were able to draft free agent quarterbacks earlier this week, and two of the gunslingers drafted have prior experience playing for the New England Patriots.

Ben Wooldridge and Matt Corral — two players who spent time with New England during their NFL stints — were both selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks and Birmingham Stallions, respectively. Out of the 20 quarterbacks drafted, Wooldridge and Corral were the only two who have worn a Patriots uniform at some point.

Wooldridge signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Patriots before this season, spending the entire preseason as the team's third quarterback. In the final preseason game, Wooldridge got his most playing time, going 10-for-20 for 82 yards, a passing touchdown and an interception. The New York Giants ran away with the score, beating Wooldridge and the rest of the Patriots reserves 42-10.

"He's obsessed with being a great football player. I've never been around someone who is as diligent and disciplined as he is," University of Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux told ESPN earlier this summer. "He set the tone for us with his work ethic and leadership — one of those guys as a leader who was willing to do it and certainly demanded that everyone else do it. So I think you're getting a 'football guy' first and foremost, someone who loves the game."

Wooldridge Was One Of Drake Maye's Backups This Summer

Corral's stint was a lot more bizarre. After being drafted a year prior, the Patriots signed the former third-round pick with the hopes of being the team's backup quarterback. Instead, he vanishing from the facility and was subsequently placed on the reserve/left squad list. He publicly discussed having feelings of imposter syndrome.

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (9) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“I’m walking out, I see Bill Belichick, Steve Belichick, everybody’s walking in," he said on the the Built 4 More podcast. "I’m walking out. They don’t know I’m not going to see them again. I’m walking out. I’m gone. I can’t do this. Again, that was like, it was an adolescent thing to do. I couldn’t speak up for myself, who’s going to help me? I didn’t know where my help was coming from. I didn’t know how to do that."

The rest of the UFL rosters will be filled out over the coming days, with a number of former Patriots players expected to be added to the teams. As of now, just one position player was added to a roster prior to the 2026 draft (edge rusher Kobe Jones — who was in New England in 2024 — was roster protected by Birmingham).

