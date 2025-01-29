Draft Expert Gives Patriots Target Travis Hunter Strong Advice
The New England Patriots have been heavily connected to Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Most fans would love to see the Patriots end up landing Hunter with the No. 4 overall pick. That might not end up being an option, but there are quite a few scenarios where he could fall to New England.
However, even if he is available at pick No. 4, there is no guarantee that Hunter would be the selection.
Despite the unknowns, Hunter is a fan favorite and media favorite to end up with the Patriots. There are some questions about his future, most notably about what position he will end up playing in the NFL.
During his college career at Colorado, Hunter was a star on both sides of the ball. He was an elite wide receiver and he was also a top-tier cornerback.
NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has offered some strong advice to Hunter about what direction he should head at the next level.
“I’d prefer he prioritize offense and moonlight on defense,” Jeremiah wrote.
“On offense, he is creative in his release to escape press as a receiver. He is constantly changing gears to keep cornerbacks off balance, and he never wastes steps at the top of his route. He drops his weight and explodes out of the break. He has elite body control and hands. He can pluck balls well outside his frame with grace and ease. After the catch, he is silky smooth and elusive. He doesn’t have elite top speed, but he’s fast enough to not get caught.”
Hunter has been projected as a wide receiver much more than a cornerback. At this point in time, it is widely expected that he will focus on the offensive side of the ball at the next level.
Of course, New England badly needs help at wide receiver. Drake Maye is a clear-cut franchise quarterback, but he needs more weapons to throw to. A duo of Maye and Hunter long-term would be a lot of fun to watch.
Throughout the 2024 college football season, Hunter ended up catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. His playmaking potential has been very clear.
All of that being said, no one knows what will happen in the NFL Draft. Hunter could end up landing with the Patriots or he might not, but he's certainly a name to keep a very close eye on.
