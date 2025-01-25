Patriots Projected to Add LSU Star to Protect Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have quite a few needs heading into the NFL offseason. Thankfully, they have a lot of money to spend and plenty of draft capital in order to fix some of their holes.
Obviously, the most talked about need is bringing in a top-tier target for Drake Maye. However, there is another that is just as important for the Patriots.
New England has to figure out a way to bring in more protection for its young quarterback.
Adding to the offensive line is an absolute must this offseason. In order to keep Maye upright and healthy, they need to make at least a couple of upgrades.
With that being said, NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has made a prediction that would help that cause.
In his new mock draft, Jeremiah has the Patriots bringing in an elite young offensive lineman at No. 4 overall. That player is none other than LSU standout Will Campbell.
“The Patriots must help Drake Maye on the offensive line. I see Campbell as a safe, steady player who is still improving,” Jeremiah wrote on NFL.com.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 323 pounds, Campbell is a very intimidating physical presence on the offensive line. He has elite athleticism to go along with his skill-set and size.
Campbell would be able to come in and play immediately. He may be young, but he is a very polished talent. New England could then double down by bringing in a veteran in free agency.
This is going to be a very exciting offseason for the Patriots. They may not be the most "desirable" free agency destination, but they have a lot of money to spend and they're a very respected organization. New England should be able to attract some talent.
Hopefully, the offensive line takes a big step forward from where it was in 2024. If the front office can make that happen, Maye will be in a much better position in year two.
