Steelers Urged to Sign Patriots QB
The New England Patriots have quite a few free agents to make a decision on this offseason. One of them is none other than veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
After beginning the 2024 season as the Patriots' starter, Brissett was quickly replaced by Drake Maye. Now, it sure seems that his tenure with New England has come to an end.
Joe Milton III has given New England reason to believe that he could be a high-profile backup. They could also consider drafting one in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft if they chose to trade Milton.
Brissett simply doesn't appear to fit into the team's plans moving forward.
With that being said, the Pittsburgh Steelers are being urged to consider signing Brissett in NFL free agency.
Andrew Vasquez of Steelers Wire has suggested that Brissett could be a consideration for the team this offseason.
"The 32-year-old Jacoby Brissett had a quiet 2024 campaign, throwing for just under 900 yards in five starts. However, the entirety of the Patriots’ offense started slow this past regular season, and like Flacco and Winston, he offers valuable experience at the QB position," Vasquez wrote. "There is no arguing that Brissett is one of the best backup QBs in the 2025 free agency class, and the Steelers are certainly in need of a QB2."
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, Brissett ended up playing in eight games. He completed 59 percent of his pass attempts for 826 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also picked up 62 yards on the ground.
For the Steelers, they will have to decide what to do in free agency. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to hit the open market this offseason.
It is believed that Pittsburgh will attempt to re-sign Fields while Wilson is expected to be the more likely option to leave town and play elsewhere.
If the Steelers were to sign Brissett, they would be targeting a backup role for him.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!