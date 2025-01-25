DK Metcalf Shuts Down Patriots Trade Idea
The New England Patriots have been connected to quite a few wide receiver options ahead of the NFL offseason. One of those wide receiver options is making a trade for Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf.
Bringing in a No. 1 target for Drake Maye is towards the top of the Patriots' offseason wish list. Metcalf would certainly be the kind of upgrade that the team needs to target for its young franchise quarterback.
While the idea of trading for Metcalf is intriguing, it doesn't sound like he would enjoy playing in New England.
During an appearance on "Casuals The Podcast" with Katie Nolan, Metcalf made it clear that he could not see himself living in Massachusetts.
“No, it’s not a desirable place in my opinion. [The Patriots] are a great organization though. A great organization," Metcalf said.
Unfortunately, that is an issue that the Patriots are expected to run into. There are not a ton of players who view New England as a "desirable" place to play.
Even though the franchise is full of history and the fact that the Patriots have a ton of money to spend, a lot of players simply aren't going to want to live in that area of the country.
Metcalf is not going to be alone in having these thoughts.
That being said, a trade for Metcalf can't be completely counted out. He did give the organization itself a huge compliment. It's unlikely, but nothing is impossible.
Other options that have been linked to New England include Cooper Kupp, Tee Higgins, and even Chris Godwin. There are many different ways that the Patriots could improve their wide receiver position.
Hopefully, they're able to bring in a high-impact player. Metcalf may not want to play in New England, but the hope is that the Patriots can find someone who wants to be a part of building the franchise back into a Super Bowl contender.
