How Patriots May Use Fourth Overall Pick
There’s no shortage of factors the New England Patriots must consider while preparing to maneuver the fourth overall selection on April 24.
How will Eliot Wolf & Co. handle that top-five NFL Draft pick?
Let’s look at five scenarios that could play out.
Scenario #1
Across NFL Draft discussions, there’s a growing opinion that multiple quarterbacks will be chosen among the top three. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders could come off the board before the Patriots select at No. 4.
If quarterback isn’t a need for New England, why does this matter?
It’s simple, really. Should two quarterbacks be selected among the top three, it will mean that either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter will be available when New England takes the podium. Across all big boards, the top experts have Carter and Hunter pegged as the two best draft prospects.
Although many believe Hunter would perform best at cornerback, the Patriots could place the elite playmaker at receiver, making Drake Maye a very happy young quarterback, no doubt. Alternatively, adding Abdul Carter in a front-seven that includes Christian Barmore, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, and Milton Williams would instantly give New England one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL.
Scenario #2
Ward is selected by the Titans, the Browns pick Carter, and the Giants take Sanders.
Surely, New England takes Hunter at No. 4, right?
Wrong.
Keep in mind that the Patriots finished dead last in passing yards and second to last in total yards last season. Only four teams gave up more sacks than New England’s offense in 2024.
It’s why the staff could choose Will Campbell even if Carter or Hunter are available at No. 4.
Scenario #3
The Titans select Ward, Cleveland chooses Carter, and Hunter is too much to pass up at No. 3 for the Giants.
Again, the Patriots must keep Maye upright.
Morgan Moses was a good start, a solid right tackle pickup in free agency. Pairing the former Jet with Campbell gives New England a long-term answer at left tackle.
While some believe Campbell could play his best football inside at guard, New England needs help there, too. Of course, the fourth pick is certainly high for a guard, but the Patriots must attempt to secure that position through the draft.
Scenario #4
If Carter and Hunter are both selected among the first three picks, perhaps New England passes on Campbell, adding high-octane firepower to the offensive skill positions instead.
Who could that be?
Well, there would be three options that make sense, even if some would be considered a reach or slightly too high with the fourth pick overall.
The Patriots could choose 6-foot-4 pass-catcher Tetairoa McMillan. He recorded 2,721 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons for the Wildcats.
New England could instead choose a fantastic slot receiver in Emeka Egbuka, a national champion and a very well-rounded player out of Ohio State. The Patriots could also pass on its perceived two most pressing needs by adding the no-doubt best running back in the draft in Ashton Jeanty.
He’s a special player at 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, built like a small tank but boasting all of the sudden, twitchy, and explosive athleticism to hit home runs throughout the 2025-26 season.
Scenario #5
Lastly, New England could entertain all options and take the best trade opportunity available.
Already carrying a high-second-round pick (#38) and two selections in the third round (#69, #77), New England could find multiple plug-and-play answers by trading the fourth pick, potentially adding multiple receivers over the first three rounds, a starter-capable tackle, and more.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!