Insider Links Patriots to Former All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots have been urged entering this offseason to bring in an extra ounce of receiver talent to help give this offseason a much-needed lift from a series of disappointing campaigns at the position.
Yet, while they've been linked to several potential names, it's come to not many results coming to fruition. Whether it be D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, or Tee Higgins, the Patriots have seemingly swung and missed on all of those star talents.
However, it seems New England is still digging to find their aspired wide receiver talent for the season ahead –– now with a new name entering the fold, and it's not Stefon Diggs.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots have former Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett "on their radar."
"They're looking at players like Diggs. Tyler Lockett I know is on their radar as well," Fowler said. "They're also looking for some trade options for something that might work for them down the road."
Of course, a 32-year-old Lockett isn't as significant of an addition as the likes of Metcalf or Higgins would be, but nonetheless, the veteran pass catcher could be a valuable acquisition to bring into a receiver room desperately searching for improvements.
Lockett was released earlier this offseason after spending ten seasons with the Seahawks, most recently coming off a 2024 campaign where he collected 49 catches, 600 yards, and two touchdowns. Not quite the All-Pro numbers he was posting when he entered the NFL in 2015, but still could be a solid incorporation into Drake Maye's arsenal.
If Lockett sees an ideal fit in New England and has a contract number to match, which shouldn't be an issue considering the Patriots' immense cap space, this might be a connection to watch as the offseason continues to progress.
Even as a veteran leader in a young locker room, the former Seahawk could add a nice element into the mix for 2025. Time will tell if New England can put pen to paper.
