Mike Vrabel Backing Patriots WR After Frustrating Rookie Season
You can never really call a player a bust after just one season, but there is no doubt that New England Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker was a massive disappointment in 2024.
The Patriots selected Baker in the fourth round of the NFL Draft last April, and many were expecting him to step in and contribute during his rookie campaign.
Instead, he logged just one catch for 12 yards and even struggled in a return role on special teams, resulting in the Central Florida product becoming an afterthought in New England.
But apparently, Baker has a fan in head coach Mike Vrabel, indicating that Vrabel may envision a role for the 23-year-old heading into 2025.
During a recent AMA with fans on Reddit, Pats insider Doug Kyed revealed that Baker has "already made a connection" with Vrabel, so perhaps Patriots fans can expect to see the youngster more involved in the offense next season.
Baker definitely has talent, which he flashed during his final season at Central Florida when he hauled in 52 receptions for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged a robust 21.9 yards per catch, demonstrating his explosiveness.
However, even in a New England receiving corps that was in desperate need of a spark this past year, Baker was unable to make a dent.
The Pats still have a very thin depth chart at the position, although they are largely expected to add a receiver or two in the draft next month. Even if they do, there may be an opportunity for Baker to make a case for playing time in camp.
New England is in dire need of playmakers for young quarterback Drake Maye, so the Pats will surely be experimenting with a whole lot of different options in the coming months. We'll see if Baker can emerge for the squad.
