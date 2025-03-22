Cowboys Interested In Trade For Patriots QB
The New England Patriots still have multiple needs on the offensive side of the ball. They need a left tackle, and they need at least one go-to receiver. One thing they don't need, though, is a quarterback. Rising star Drake Maye was named a Pro Bowler as a rookie, and has shown the Patriots everything you'd want to see in a young quarterback.
For that reason, the Patriots feel comfortable trading away another quarterback they drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft - Joe Milton III. The Tennessee product was one of the most talked about prospects last year due to his alien-like arm strength and mobility. He put both on display in an impressive Week 18 performance against the Buffalo Bills in which the Patriots were the victors.
Milton's upside was expected to draw interest from several teams, and it appears one somewhat out of the blue squad is leading the pack in the race to trade for No. 19. That team is the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"One team to potentially watch [in a trade for Milton] is the Dallas Cowboys because they are looking for a good backup," Fowler said on NFL Live. "A young backup with upside they may not get in the draft, maybe they get in a trade."
The Patriots are reportedly seeking a third-round pick in exchange for Milton, but we'll see if they find someone willing to pay that price after just one start.
