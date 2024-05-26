Former NFL QB Sounds Off on Patriots' Decision to Draft Drake Maye
The New England Patriots' selection of Drake Maye with the third-overall pick during this year's draft still has people talking.
After a rough year at the quarterback position, the Patriots set the tone in their new rebuild this offseason by investing heavily under center. Maye, while not completely polished as a prospect, holds some tantalizing upside to soon develop into one of the best the league has to offer.
And when asking around the league, many faces seem to share the same sentiment.
In an interview with former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, he had some high praise for the new Patriots signal caller ahead of his first season pro, via ESPN insider Mike Reiss.
"To me, he's a lot like Justin Herbert," Hasselbeck said. "So if you like Justin Herbert, I think you'll like Drake Maye. And I really like Justin Herbert. I think his best football is ahead of him. I love his personality. I love his demeanor. I love his toughness. I love his athleticism. Athleticism can get you in trouble sometimes, and it doesn't always translate from college to the NFL, but I think his athleticism does. I think, more than anything, I think I really like the person. He has a contagious thing about him."
There's a lot to love when looking at what Maye can provide on an NFL field. Standing 6-foot-4 with a massive arm and elite athleticism, all of the traits are present for what it takes to be a top option in the league. Hasselbeck sees those same qualities, seemingly feeding into the hype along with the rest of Patriots fans.
During his time in the league, Hasselbeck was a 17-year veteran, securing his best success while with theSeattle Seahawks, generating three Pro Bowls during his tenure. To hear a vote of confidence from someone who saw his type of success at the position is refreshing to say the least.
The big thing to focus on when looking at Maye's progression moving forward is simply getting more reps. At just 21 years old and limited starts at UNC, finding some increased experience is going to be necessary to see him fully grow into his role as a franchise quarterback. It's important not to throw him into the fire without a proper structure set in place, but the sooner he can showcase his talent, the better.
It's early, but the Patriots could have a potential star on their hands to lead this rebuild to the promised land, and many are beginning to take notice.
