Patriots' HC Jerod Mayo Drops Insightful Message for QB Drake Maye
The path to becoming an elite NFL quarterback isn't a simple one, but New England Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye seems to be navigating the initial steps for developing into one quite well, at least when you ask his head coach.
All eyes have been on the Patriots' third-overall pick across the team's OTAs and mini-camp period to see how the future franchise quarterback is adjusting in his first few months in the league.
Of course, you can't expect every step of the way to be perfect, but Maye has looked the part of a future franchise quarterback since walking into the building.
During the Patriots' media session with HC Jerod Mayo at mandatory mini-camps, the New England head coach was asked about the early progress the team has seen from Maye, where he dished a solid performance review, along with a resolute message on expectations for the rookie QB's growth going forward:
"He's done a great job. He's going in the right direction. Now, in saying that, we know there's going to be some down days, and that's one thing I've been trying to stress to him is, 'Alright, just keep chipping at the rock. Get one percent better every day. It's not always going to be great,' and he's done a good job."- Jerod Mayo'
Among the most significant priorities for the Patriots to focus on through Maye's development, maintaining patience is towards the top of the list.
The UNC product has clearly shown an elite ability in terms of arm talent and physical tools to soon become a top quarterback in the league, but at just 21 years old and only 26 college starts, it may take some time until he's ready to roll under center.
As the depth chart stands in mid-June, offseason addition Jacoby Brissett lands as the QB1 on the roster, with Maye trailing behind as the backup. If New England wanted to take the long-term, "chipping at the rock" approach to let their rookie sit for a quarter to half of the season, the stage is set to do so.
With a strong performance in camps and preseason, Maye could be in line for some snaps a bit earlier, but it remains to be seen if that reality will come to form.
In the meantime, expect the chatter to continue revolving around the Patriots QB room until this offense takes the field once again at training camp in late July.
