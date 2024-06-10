Patriots' Jacoby Brissett Eulogizes Drake Maye: 'Tremendous Strides'
Since stepping onto the practice field, all eyes have been on the New England Patriots' third-overall pick, Drake Maye, as he gets his feet wet in the first months of being a pro. The initial stages of entering the league can be challenging for first-year players, but it seems the UNC product navigating the storm quite well.
The Patriots rookie caught some notable praise from Jacoby Brissett after the team's first mandatory mini-camp, where the veteran QB detailed the "tremendous strides" he's seen early on.
"Every day he’s gotten better… He’s just constantly trying to find ways to get better. He’s making some nice throws out there, and we’re seeing his progression come alive... He's been here for, three and a half weeks to a month, and he's made tremendous strides. Not only calling the plays. Footwork, throwing the ball, and his overall understanding of this offense.”- Jacoby Brissett, per Mike Reiss
Considering Brissett is one of the primary members working alongside Maye, hearing his praise for his strong start should be a fantastic sign for Patriots fans. Especially when diving into his footwork improvement -- which was a bit of a concern from scouts entering the draft -- the first-year QB is putting in the work where it's necessary.
Brissett's message comes after a successful day of Patriots mini-camp, where Maye reportedly threw 18/23 with three touchdowns in their first full practice of the new season. Sure, it's just a random practice in the middle of June, but to see this early progress is extremely encouraging for the future of New England's rookie signal caller.
Seeing these steps forward could ultimately snowball into a compelling bid to start week one for New England against the Cincinnati Bengals. The last thing you want to do is throw in your young quarterback if he's not ready for the jump, but if Maye proves that he's the best quarterback to play to win football games, that's all that matters.
It's safe to say we're in a new era in New England football.
