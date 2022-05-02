Draft Dip: How Far Did Patriots Fall in New Super Bowl Odds?

In the wake of the 2022 NFL Draft, the grades are trickling in. So too the new Super Bowl odds.

While reaction of the New England Patriots drafting Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange has switched from mocking by the Los Angeles Rams to support from the San Francisco 49ers and AFC scouts, Bill Belichick's moves over the weekend did little to move the needle in Las Vegas.

After the Patriots' 10-player haul in which their roster got faster - if not better - the oddsmakers kept them in the lower half of the NFL pack into the 2022 season. According to WynnBET Sportsbook, New England's odds of winning Super Bowl LVII February 12, 2023 in Arizona stand at 40-1.

That gives them the 18th-best odds, tied with the Raiders and Vikings. While the Patriots are now behind the Bills and Dolphins, they are still ahead of the AFC East rival Jets. The defending division champion Bills are currently the No. 2 favorites at 7-to-1, behind only Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

A look at Vegas' latest odds and reasoning:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6.5-1

The Buccaneers are the arguably best team in a weak NFC and their division has two rebuilding teams and a questionable New Orleans Saints squad. Tom Brady may have a chance for another Super Bowl.

2. Buffalo Bills 7-1

The Bills didn't have a crazy draft, but they improved their secondary with the addition of Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam. They also fixed their issues at running back with James Cook. Buffalo should be a major favorite to win the AFC East.

T3. Kansas City Chiefs 10-1

The Chiefs have really worked to replace Tyreek Hill, and they grabbed two blue-chip defenders in the draft in Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis. As long as Patrick Mahomes is at quarterback KC will be a Super Bowl favorite.

T3. Los Angeles Rams 10-1

The defending champs don't ever seem to have a high draft pick, but they have improved on last year's roster (as if that was possible) and should be the favorites in the NFC West.

T5. Green Bay Packers 12-1

The Packers still have Aaron Rodgers, but replacing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson isn't exactly ideal. Still, the NFC is much weaker than the AFC.

T5. San Francisco 49ers 12-1

If you're high on Trey Lance, the 49ers may be higher on this list, but the team has some serious concerns with Deebo Samuel's future. Lance's performance will determine this team's ceiling.

T7. Los Angeles Chargers 15-1

The Chargers really improved their defense with J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack this offseason, and they improved Justin Herbert's protection with guard Zion Johnson in round one. The AFC West is really loaded.

T7. Cleveland Browns 15-1

The Browns should be much improved in 2022... That is if Deshaun Watson is able to play and not suspended. Until we know for sure, Cleveland is still a questionable team in the futures market.

T9. Dallas Cowboys 18-1

Dallas went offensive line in the first round, and while it still may need to replace Randy Gregory's production, the Cowboys should be solid on both sides in 2022.

T9. Cincinnati Bengals 18-1

The defending AFC champions improved their offensive line in free agency, and they added a versatile secondary player in Daxton Hill in round one. Cincy may regress a bit in 2022, but the Bengals will still be good with Joe Burrow under center.

T9. Denver Broncos 18-1

The Broncos didn't pick until No. 64, but they didn't care, as they have Russell Wilson at quarterback. The AFC West will be tough, but Denver's roster has been a quarterback away for years. Now the Broncos have one.

T9. Indianapolis Colts 18-1

Matt Ryan has a chance to bring the Colts back to the playoffs, and he has a solid supporting cast to get it done. With the Titans taking a step back, Indy is the clear favorite in the AFC South.

13. Baltimore Ravens 20-1

The Ravens had a fantastic NFL draft, grabbing Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum and David Ojabo in the first two days. They did lose Marquise Brown, but Lamar Jackson being healthy should turn things around for the Ravens in 2022.

T14. Arizona Cardinals 25-1

Kyler Murray has another weapon in Hollywood Brown, but the Cardinals' bigger issue is the fact that they struggle in the second half of the year regardless of the roster makeup.

T14. Tennessee Titans 25-1

The Titans have traded away A.J. Brown and replaced him with Treylon Burks in round one. They also drafted quarterback Malik Willis, which could signal that the team isn't sold on Ryan Tannehill in the long term.

16. Philadelphia Eagles 30-1

The Eagles may have had the best draft in the league. They traded a first-rounder for A.J. Brown, grabbed Jordan Davis at No. 13 and Nakobe Dean in the third round. If Jalen Hurts is that guy, the Eagles could win the NFC East.

17. Miami Dolphins 35-1



Tua Tagovailoa has some new weapons in Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson, and the Dolphins should be one of the more improved teams in 2022. It's all going to depend on Tagovailoa, but he has posted a solid record as a starter in his first two seasons.

T18. New England Patriots 40-1



The Patriots are going to have to trust Bill Belichick with his draft picks, and they'll need more from Mac Jones in his second season. It's hard to count the Pats out, especially at this price.

T18. Las Vegas Raiders 40-1

Derek Carr and Davante Adams are reunited, and the Raiders should be in the playoff conversation again in the AFC. However, they have the longest odds to win the Super Bowl in the AFC West.

T18. Minnesota Vikings 40-1

The Vikings curiously traded out of the No. 12 spot even with Kyle Hamilton on the board, just to take a safety at No. 32. Minnesota has been stuck in mediocrity for a few seasons, and it doesn't look like that will change in 2022.

21. New Orleans Saints 50-1



The Saints get Jameis Winston another weapon in Chris Olave, and they should be much better if Winston stays healthy in 2022. The NFC South is weak outside of the Bucs and Saints, so both teams could have a path to the postseason.

T22. Pittsburgh Steelers 75-1

The Steelers are going into the season with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. It's better than Ben Roethlisberger, but it's still the worst in the AFC North.

T22. Washington Commanders 75-1

The Commanders got Carson Wentz a weapon in Jahan Dotson, but I'm not sold on Wentz turning this team into a playoff contender just yet.

T24. Jacksonville Jaguars 100-1

Trevor Lawrence is in a better position to succeed in Year 2, and the Jaguars addressed their defense with Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd in the first round. Lawrence's development will make or break the Jags' season.

T24. Chicago Bears 100-1

Cornerback Kyler Gordon was a solid pick for Chicago in the second round, but like the Jaguars, the team needs Justin Fields to take a major step to do anything in 2022.

T24. New York Giants 100-1

The Giants had a solid draft, grabbing Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal, but they still are limited by Daniel Jones' ceiling. If Brian Daboll can turn him into a solid quarterback, New York has an interesting roster in 2022.

T24. Atlanta Falcons 100-1

The Falcons grabbed receiver Drake London at No. 8, but they have questions on defense and most importantly at quarterback. It's looking like a rebuilding season in the ATL.

T24. Seattle Seahawks 100-1

Drew Lock is still Seattle's quarterback, despite the team having several chances to take Malik Willis. Unless Seattle makes a trade for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo, this looks like a rebuilding season.

T24. Carolina Panthers 100-1

The Panthers are a mess. They took Matt Corral in the third round, forming an ugly quarterback duo with Sam Darnold. Carolina has won just 10 games in the last two years, and it's hard to see much changing in 2022.

T30. New York Jets 200-1

The Jets had an incredible draft, grabbing Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson and Garrett Wilson in the first round and then scooping Breece Hall early in round two. If Zach Wilson plays better in 2022, the Jets could be a scary team.

T30. Detroit Lions 200-1

The Lions nabbed hometown star Aidan Hutchinson and traded up for receiver Jameson Williams, but they will not be in the playoff conversation unless Jared Goff plays much better in 2022.

T30. Houston Texans 200-1

The Texans grabbed Derek Stingley and Kenyon Green in round one, but they still have Davis Mills at quarterback and questionable talent across the roster. This team may be in the top five in the draft again next year.