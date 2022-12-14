Hall-of-Fame QB on Patriots Mac Jones: ‘Lotta Fire’

The New England Patriots Week 14 win against the Arizona Cardinals was bizarre.

Key players like Rhamondre Stevenson and DeVante Parker were knocked out of the game after suffering injuries. On top of that, quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots offense got off to another slow start.

While it's not completely fair to put all of the blame on New England's offensive woes on Jones, there's no denying the second-year quarterback suffered a two-year plummet rather than a two-year leap.

After making the Pro Bowl as a rookie and leading the Patriots to the playoffs, life without former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been rather stressful.

Despite back-to-back losses and questions on whether or not Jones is good enough to compete in a division loaded with talented young quarterbacks, the former Alabama standout played better. He finished the 27-13 win over the Cardinals by going 24-of-35 through the air for 235 yards and an interception. No, those are not eye-dropping numbers, however, his stat line was good enough to impress a Hall-of-Fame quarterback and kicker.

NFL legend Peyton Manning was on "ESPN’s Manning Cast" and had nothing but high praise for the second-year quarterback. He was joined by former Patriots and Indianapolis Colts legend Adam Vinatieri, who agreed with Manning's appreciation of Jones.

“I like the way Mac Jones has played tonight, Vinny,” Manning said. “Everybody’s been talking about his kind of sideline rant last week. But he’s a competitive guy. He’s got a lot of fire and he’s got a lot of pride. He’s made some big-time throws tonight. It’s been an impressive game by him. So I’m happy for him.”

Vinatieri compared Jones’ situation in New England to what Tom Brady went through early in his career. The kicker said the team has a young leader at quarterback but needs its veteran leaders to support him.

“I agree with you. He’s a winner,” Vinatieri said. “He knows what it takes to win. He’s been in winning organizations. It’s just a learning curve for a little while. I think once he starts getting the ball out of his hand a little bit quicker.”

Much of Jones' slow progress is due to the coaching staff. As Matt Patricia leans heavily on screen passes, his quarterback has been visibly frustrated whether on the field or on the sidelines.

Last night cameras caught a frustrated Jones dropping an F-bomb after being forced into a timeout right out of halftime. Shortly after, he was seen sending a dismissive wave in Patricia’s general direction as he headed back onto the field.

Sitting at 7-6, the Patriots are looking to make a playoff push. Their next game is Sunday, Dec. 18 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Jones wants to make it back-to-back years clinching the playoffs, he'll have to play some of the best football of his career.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

