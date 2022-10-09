FOXBORO — With time winding down in the third quarter, New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe led his team to the end zone for the their first offensive touchdown of Week 5.

Hosting the Detroit Lions on ‘Throwback Sunday’ at Gillette Stadium, New England’s defense, along with the reliable leg of Nick Folk, had been their only sources of points on the afternoon.

However, Zappe led the Pats on an eight play, 66-yard drive, riding the running of Rhamondre Stevenson, as well as a pair of completions to rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who was recently activated from a stint on injured reserve due to a fractured clavicle.

Facing 1st and 10 at the Detroit 24-yard line, Zappe found wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on the deep right for a 24-yard touchdown.

It was Meyers’ first touchdown of the season, and Zappe’s second, after finding receiver DeVante Parker for a scoring strike in New England’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to the touchdown, Meyers leads all Patriots receivers with six catches for 88 yards. Zappe has completed 16 of 19 passes for 165 yards with one interception, as well as the scoring pass.

The connection from Zappe to Meyers gave the Patriots a 26-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

