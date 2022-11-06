FOXBORO — The New England Patriots (4-4) are looking to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 as they prepare to face off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

The two long-time rivals are meeting for the second straight season. In 2021, the Pats dropped a 27-17 decision to the Colts in Week 15. Still, the Patriots lead the overall series with a 48-29 record in the regular season and a 4-1 record in the postseason.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Bears.

Mac Jones

Jones had nearly as many struggles as bright spots in New England’s 22-17 victory over the New York Jets last Sunday. The 24-year-old completed 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the complete game effort. While some of his difficulties can rightfully be attributed to questionable decision-making, the Alabama product found himself under constant pressure due to a subpar effort from New England’s offensive line.

Against Indianapolis, the Pats must devise a plan to neutralize a preventive unit which is capable of generating enough pressure on Jones with four-man rushes. The Colts rank sixth in Football Outsiders' rush defense DVOA, and 12th in pressure rate. Still, they are also among the NFL’s least-effective teams in blitz percentage. In order to counteract some of Jones’ troubles with strategic blitzes from the second and third levels of the defense, the Pats would be smart to curtail the vertical game in favor of perimeter runs and quick passes out of play action.

In that vein, Jones may find success by targeting the middle of the field. This is an area in which the Colts’ defense is particularly susceptible to yielding yards, especially when covering two tight-end sets. Indy’s defense is allowing over 52 receiving yards per game to tight ends and rank near the bottom of the NFL in points-allowed to 12 personnel. As a result, Week 9 may be the opportune time to rekindle the connection between him and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Isaiah Wynn

New England’s depth along the offensive line will be precariously thin for this contest. Center and team captain David Andrews will miss his second straight contest as he continues his recovery from a concussion. Reserve tackle Marcus Cannon joined Andrews in the league’s head injury protocol earlier this week, and has subsequently been placed on injured reserve. As such, Wynn will be called upon to play a significant role in stabilizing an offensive line which had notable difficulty in both run and pass protection in Week 8.

Simply put, Wynn has struggled in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, he has the sixth-worst pass-blocking grade (51.9). The ex-Georgia Bulldog has allowed four sacks and 14 total pressures in pass protection, Wynn is also tied for the league-lead in penalties by an offensive lineman with eight.

The switch to the tackle position has led to some trouble with his initial push out of his stance. He also surrenders his edge a bit more often. Normally an aggressive pass protector, Wynn has been a bit slower when positioning himself on schemed pressures. While he is more than capable of righting the ship, he must return to his ‘strike first’ approach to protecting the run, as well as stopping pass rushers before they hit their stride against Indianapolis’ aggressive defensive front.

Adrian Phillips

Phillips continues to be one of the Patriots’ most reliable defenders. The 30-year-old has compiled 36 total tackles (two for loss) and three passes-defensed on the season thus far. Still, Phillips’ greatest asset remains his versatility. He is primarily used as a hybrid box safety, capable of playing outside linebacker in most defensive schemes. However, he is also far from limited to that role. Phillips is more than capable of aligning along the defensive line, at slot corner and even outside-wide.

Still, Phillips is at his best when playing in the box. He is a strong tackler with decent speed, and is most effective when playing closer to the line of scrimmage. As such, he is the ideal defensive back to cover a tight end, or a running back out of the backfield.

The Patriots are almost certain to deploy several defensive backs in hopes of taking away Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s throwing lanes, especially to their backfield receivers. Phillips may play a significant role in making things difficult for Ehlinger by forcing the Colts into increased running situations.

In addition, he is likely to draw the majority of the duty covering Indy’s reserve runners, who will be without the services of lead back Jonathan Taylor. As a result, Phillips may be one of the key components in determining the Pats defensive success on Sunday.

