Patriots TE Hunter Henry Injury Update: Playing vs. Dolphins?

Henry left the Patriots Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury, and did not return for the second half.

FOXBORO — No Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins. Hunter Henry for the Patriots?

While Miami's star quarterback might miss Sunday's game with a concussion, the New England tight end appears to have avoided serious injury heading into the team’s final two regular season games in 2022.

Per a Monday afternoon report from NFL Media, the Patriots top tight end is considered day-to-day with a right knee injury. Most importantly, the 28-year-old apparently has ‘a chance’ to play against the Miami Dolphins this weekend at Gillette Stadium.

Henry originally left Saturday’s 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter, after colliding with his teammate Jonnu Smith on an unsuccessful attempt to convert a third down. Henry promptly went to the sidelines, as he favored his right leg. He was downgraded to ‘out’ by the team at the start of the second half.

Following Henry’s departure against Cincinnati, the Patriots turned to Smith as their primary option at the position. However, Smith was also forced from the action on the field after suffering a head injury in the second half. Practice-squadder Scotty Washington assumed the duties for the remainder of the contest.

With Smith’s status uncertain, Henry’s presence in the lineup for Week 17 would be enthusiastically welcomed. To date, he has compiled 415 yards on 30 catches and two touchdowns. The Arkansas product’s route-running prowess in the open field, as well as his strength inside the 20, make him a difficult cover for opposing safeties.

The veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. When operating out of play-action, Henry has become a favorite target for quarterback Mac Jones, especially on seam routes.

Since signing a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Patriots in the 2021 offseason, Henry has experienced an ebb-and-flow to his time in Foxboro. Pairing Henry alongside a prototypical ‘move’ tight end like Smith was expected to allow the Patriots to run 12-man personnel, featuring two equally potent tight end options. Combined with a sizable offensive line and a capable running game, New England was expected to excel in several play action schemes in 2021; significantly more so than the previous season.

Despite the unexpected lack of production from their ‘tandem of tight endage,’ Henry still had one of his most statistically productive seasons. He finished the 2021 season having compiled 603 yards on 50 catches with nine touchdowns.

Unfortunately, New England’s offensive woes have prevented Henry from recapturing the prowess he showed in his first season with the Pats.

In the meantime, New England (7-8) will begin preparations to host the Miami Dolphins (8-7) on New Years Day at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats can still make the playoffs as an AFC Wild Card by winning their final two games.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 1.

