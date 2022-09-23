'No Bad Blood': Patriots Matthew Judon Motivated By Win, Not Revenge vs. Ravens

FOXBORO — Whenever the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens share the field of battle, emotions are bound to run high.

The Patriots and Ravens have squared off 11 times in the regular season and four times in the postseason. Their showdowns include two straight AFC Championship Games in 2011 and 2012, All four postseason games have been played at Gillette Stadium, which [coincidentally] is the venue for this weekend’s contest. The Patriots are 9-2 against Baltimore in the regular season and 2-2 against Baltimore in the playoffs.

Still, that was then … and this is now.

The Pats are hosting the birds from Baltimore for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 25 in Foxboro, as each team looks to improve to 2-1 on the 2022 season.

Though the remnants of the rivalry may persist, one ex-Raven and current Patriot is calling it just another day.

“It’s just another game, honestly,” Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon told reporters on Thursday when asked about playing against his former team.

As the Patriots and Ravens get set to write a new page into the storied book of rivalry between the two franchises, Judon will become one of the few to hold the unique distinction of having been on both sides. He spent the first five years of his career with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $56 million deal to join the Patriots in 2021. Though he still has a deep affection for his previous franchise, Judon is confident in his ability to hold his emotions in check for this Week 3 matchup.

“If we win or we lose, we get one win or one loss," he said. "I want to win. I want to win every game. But there’s no bad blood. It was all business. I still talk to a lot of the guys on that team. After the game I’m going to shake their hand and love-on them and all that. I wish nothing but the best for anybody over there. But it’s just one game.”

Judon was one of New England’s most prolific signings in the 2021 offseason. Since his arrival in Foxboro, the 29-year-old has routinely proven that he possesses the versatility and adaptability to have earned the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge. In his first year with the Pats, Judon amassed 60 tackles, one fumble recovery and a career-high 12.5 sacks. Most importantly, Judon’s presence allowed the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He demonstrated a consistency to keep runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback.

Through two games in 2022, Judon appears poised to build upon last season’s strong showing. Judon was one of New England’s most complete defenders in their Week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers , logging four total tackles (one for loss), one sack and an impressive fourth-quarter pass breakup intended for Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Perhaps Judon’s most pressing mission this week will be helping to marginally disrupt the rhythm of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. As one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL, Jackson has completed 38 passes for 531 yards and six passing touchdowns, while rushing for 136 yards on 15 carries with one rushing score. Containing him will be among the toughest tasks for coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense on Sunday.

While Judon will be completely committed to helping defend Baltimore’s prolific quarterback, it would not be wise for the Patriots to expect any inside information from the red-sleeved veteran.

“Nah, I don’t have any inside information,” Judon said. “We know what we know about him [Jackson]. He’s a good quarterback. One of the best in the league. I don’t really have anything bad to say about the guy.”

Despite being two years removed from Baltimore, Judon still has fond memories of a young Jackson showing the prowess for which he was capable in the NFL as a starting quarterback; even when some predicted he would be better served playing another position.

“We had to defend him at practice, so we knew what it was and what he had and what it’d look like if he had the starting job,” Judon said. “So that was really the media and people that really didn’t know too much.”

Although personal rivalry will seemingly not play a part in his motivation, he will have a professional muse to make life difficult for Jackson. Judon enters this week with 49 career sacks and will be looking for number 50. He can become the ninth active linebacker with 50 career sacks.

Even Judon cannot deny that gaining such a distinction at Jackson’s expense would put an extra bounce in his sack celebration.

However, in true Patriots fashion the most important statistic for Mattew Judon in Week 3 will be earning a ‘+1’ in the win-column.

