Patriots Linked to WR Trade With Eagles
The New England Patriots have a glut at the wide receiver position heading into the 2025 NFL season, so they may have to make a trade or two in order to clear it.
One of the Patriots' most obvious trade candidates with training camp looming is Kendrick Bourne, who has been a member of the club since 2021.
Cory Woodroof of For the Win has proposed a deal in which New England would send Bourne to the Philadelphia Eagles, reaping a seventh-round draft pick in return.
"Bourne still holds value as a veteran wideout who can help any quarterback, and New England might be curious to see what it could get in a future asset as opposed to cutting Bourne outright," Woodroof wrote. "The Eagles could give Bourne a clearer path to the field and quarterback Jalen Hurts an excellent depth option in the passing game. Adding Bourne could be a really savvy move to address receiver depth for Philadelphia."
While a seventh-rounder may seem light, it's probably all Bourne is worth at this point. Remember: the Pats shopped around some of their receivers at the trade deadline last November, and no team around the league was even willing to surrender a seventh-round selection for one of them.
Bourne caught just 28 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last season, which came after the 30-year-old tore his ACL midway through 2023.
There was a time when the Eastern Washington product was actually a crucial member of the Patriots' offense, like back during his debut campaign in 2021 when he hauled in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five scores.
Since then, however, Bourne has failed to crack 500 yards in any individual season, and with New England going with a quasi-youth movement, Bourne's time in Foxborough may be coming to a close.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!