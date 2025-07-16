Patriots Training Camp Preview: Safeties
The New England Patriots secondary is expected to play a significant role within their new-look aggressive defense, under the direction of new coordinator Terrell Williams and head coach Mike Vrabel — especially at safety.
In addition to presumed starters Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger, New England’s safeties group consists of Jaylinn Hawkins, Brendan Schooler, Marcus Epps, Dell Pettus and rookie Craig Woodson.
With the first Patriots set to report for training camp in less than one week, here are three players that might catch a ‘sharp eye’ along the Patriots defensive line.
Kyle Dugger
Since joining the team as a second-round (37 overall) draft selection in 2020, Dugger has been one of the team’s most reliable defenders. During his most-productive statistical season in 2023, the 29-year-old led all defensive backs with 109 total tackles, while also compiling seven passes-defensed, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks. Unfortunately, an ankle injury slowed his production in 2024, limiting him to 13 games and just 81 total tackles.
Throughout his five seasons in Foxborough, Dugger has appeared in 74 total games, making 65 starts. The Decatur, Georgia native has compiled 424 total tackles, nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries, while scoring three defensive touchdowns.
Dugger, a product of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, brings an excellent blend of speed, length, size to New England’s defensive backfield — both big nickel with five defensive backs and dime with six defensive backs. At his best, he is able to cover a lot of ground and has the tools to match up with defenders in coverage. Dugger is also a good tackler, capable of making stops in key situations. His on-field prowess combined with his football acumen make him a valuable commodity to the Patriots — and perhaps the most important Patriots’ safety to watch during training camp.
Jabrill Peppers
Peppers joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2022. At safety, both he and Dugger formed one of the top defensive backfield tandems in the NFL, routinely leading the team in snaps taken on defense. Peppers put up Pro Bowl-worthy numbers in 2023, finishing the year with 78 total tackles, eight passes-defensed, one sack and one interception, as well as a forced fumble and a recovery in 15 games played.
Unfortunately, Peppers’ 2024 campaign would be marked more by controversy and injury than his on-field productivity. In addition to his seven-week stay on the Commissioner’s exempt list, Peppers injured his hamstring prior to New England’s Week 16 matchup and was subsequently sidelined for the last three games of the season. He finished the season with 40 combined tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception in six games and six starts.
Over the course of his eight-year NFL career, he has aligned at box safety, free safety, wide cornerback, slot cornerback, hybrid linebacker and even taken some snaps on the defensive line. Peppers also has plenty of experience on special teams, making him one of the most physical and multi-faceted players on their roster.
Craig Woodson
Woodson played for the Golden Bears for five years, earning five interceptions from California’s secondary. For his efforts, he was graded as one of the Nation's top run-stopping defensive backs. The Nashville, Tennessee native earned a grade of 85.6 against the run, as well as an 88.6 coverage grade with a forced incompletion rate of 21.1 percent via Pro Football Focus.
Highly-touted for his ability to read opposing receivers, Woodson is likely to make his impact on the team’s defensive backfield in short order. However, the Pats new safety/hybrid defensive back still finds his greatest joy in performing his duties on the gridiron.
Woodson’s greatest asset is his versatility. Whether playing safety or nickel corner, he has the chance to make an impact on New England’s aggressive defensive style. Last season, he started all 13 games for the Bears and registered 70 total tackles (45 solo), had one interception, a fumble recovery and was credited with seven pass breakups and one quarterback hurry.
